US Suspends Millions in Tariffs on UK Goods

It's part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.

Mar 4th, 2021
Associated Press
Scotch I Stock 533957701
iStock

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. agreed Thursday to suspend millions of dollars' worth of tariffs on U.K. exports including Scotch whisky as part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.

The U.S. government will suspend tariffs for four months on a range of goods, the two countries said in a joint statement, in the latest move to de-escalate trade tensions centered around aid for Boeing and Airbus.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration had slapped tariffs in 2019 on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for state support given to Airbus.

Britain was targeted along with the other three stakeholders in Airbus - Spain, France and Germany - for more tariffs than other countries.

The EU retaliated with tariffs on up to $4 billion of U.S. goods over subsidies to Boeing, but the U.K. offered an olive branch to the U.S. by announcing it would suspend tariffs from January, an offer that President Joe Biden's administration has now moved to reciprocate.

“This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes, and begin seriously addressing the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China,” the joint statement said.

Distillers of Scotch whisky -- the U.K.’s largest food and drink export last year — cheered the news that the 25% tariff would be cut to zero.

Scotch exports to the U.S. fell by a third since the tariffs were imposed 16 months earlier, costing the industry more than half a billion pounds, the Scotch Whisky Association said.

“Suspending these tariffs – stemming from a transatlantic trade dispute that had nothing to do with us – and a return to tariff-free trade with the U.S. means livelihoods and communities across Scotland will be protected,” said the trade group's CEO, Karen Betts.

Scottish cashmere producers, pig farmers, and Stilton cheese makers will also benefit from the suspension of tariffs, the U.K. Department for International Trade said.

More in Aerospace
In this April 21, 2020, file photo, Boeing Co. workers wearing masks stand near an entry door to a 737 Max airplane owned by China-based Lucky Air, in Renton, Wash. China isn’t ready to join the United States in approving Boeing’s 737 Max to return to flying following a two-year grounding prompted by a pair of fatal crashes, a regulator said Monday, March 1, 2021.
China Not Ready to Bring Back 737 Max
China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 and still cites "major safety concerns."
Mar 1st, 2021
In this Oct. 19, 2015, file photo, an airplane flies over a sign at Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center at Boeing Field in Seattle. Federal regulators have imposed $5.4 million in civil penalties against Boeing on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for violating terms of a $12 million settlement in 2015, and the aircraft maker has agreed to pay another $1.21 million to settle two current enforcement cases.
Boeing Will Pay $6.6M to Settle FAA Allegations
The agency says Boeing managers failed to put adequate priority on complying with FAA regulations.
Feb 26th, 2021
Russian media reports that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday Feb. 26, 2021.
Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in Moscow
The pilot reported a problem with the engine.
Feb 26th, 2021
Keith Gartenlaub near his home in Irvine, Calif., March 11, 2020.
Watchdog Reviews Former Boeing Engineer’s Allegations
He alleges that he was unfairly investigated by the FBI for spying for China.
Feb 25th, 2021
In this file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington.
Watchdog Blasts FAA Over Boeing Jet
Auditors said the FAA suffered from weak management and oversight.
Feb 25th, 2021
Image from video showing the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover, Feb. 18, 2021.
Mars Rover's Giant Parachute Carried Secret Message
A systems engineer — and puzzle lover — spelled out the message using a binary code.
Feb 24th, 2021
In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing a 'right-engine failure' shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, February 20, 2021.
FAA Grounds Planes After Engine Failure Over Denver
Before the planes can fly again, operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades at the front of each engine.
Feb 24th, 2021
In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing 'a right-engine failure' shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver, Colo. The Boeing 777 landed safely and none of the passengers or crew onboard were hurt.
Why a Plane's Engine Exploded over Denver
Recent engine failures raise questions about how long fan blades last and whether they are being inspected often enough.
Feb 23rd, 2021
The Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent, Feb. 18, 2021.
Mars Team 'Awestruck' by Descending Rover Photo
The mission's chief engineer called the picture "iconic."
Feb 22nd, 2021
Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off from NASA's Wallops Island facility, Wallops Island, Va., Feb. 20, 2021.
Launch Honors 'Hidden Figures' Mathematician
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Mm 183 Thumb 3
Bigger, Faster and with Lasers … Maybe
Here are some things you might not know about the President’s two new planes.
Feb 19th, 2021
Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, Feb. 18, 2021, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.
NASA Rover Lands on Mars to Look for Signs of Ancient Life
Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by NASA, became the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars.
Feb 19th, 2021