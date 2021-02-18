Airbus Lost $1.3B Amid Pandemic

It expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit in 2021 despite uncertainty about when people will resume flying en masse.

Feb 18th, 2021
Angela Charlton
In this file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off.
In this file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off.
AP Photo/Francois Mori, File

PARIS (AP) — European plane maker Airbus lost $1.3 billion last year amid an unprecedented global slump in air travel because of the pandemic, but expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit in 2021 despite uncertainty about when people will resume flying en masse.

Airbus is also pushing to negotiate a "cease-fire" soon in its years-long trade dispute with U.S. rival Boeing, amid hopes that the Biden Administration will be more amenable than Trump's government to a deal. The dispute has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat cross-Atlantic tariffs on planes, cheese, wine, video games and other products.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury acknowledged Thursday that the company's performance last year was "far from expectations" and had to constantly adapt as airlines grounded planes — or folded altogether — because of travel restrictions. Airbus announced in June that it would cut 15,000 jobs, mostly in France and Germany.

"The crisis is not over. It is likely to continue to be our reality throughout the year," Faury said. "Airlines will continue to suffer" and to "burn cash," he warned.

Airbus doesn't expect the industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023-2025, and when it does, Airbus predicts that environmental concerns will be ever more important to passengers and airlines, so it's increasing investment in hydrogen and lower-emissions aircraft.

Airbus sales were down to 49.9 billion euros from 70 billion euros the year before. The company also reported a loss in 2019 because of a major multinational corruption settlement. Airbus delivered 566 aircraft last year and expects to deliver about the same number this year, the company said. It took in 268 commercial plane orders, down from 768 the year before.

Both figures were well down from normal recent years, but above those from struggling Boeing.

Boeing Co. got a bump in orders and deliveries of new planes in December, but it wasn't enough to salvage the year. It notably suffered from continuing cancellations of its 737 Max jet, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

With both plane makers facing a long and difficult recovery, the Airbus chief executive called the U.S.-EU tariffs a "lose-lose situation" for everyone. The tariffs stem from a dispute over state subsidies to both Airbus and Boeing that each side calls unfair. After trade tensions worsened under Trump's presidency, Faury said, "We believe the situation is in place to start with a cease-fire, to suspend tariffs, to hold negotiations and move forward."

Airbus welcomed one bit of good news last year: a negotiated agreement between Britain and the EU to reduce trade disruptions after Brexit was finalized December 31. Faury insisted Thursday that Airbus' U.K. plants "have a very, very important role to play moving forward for Airbus."

Overall, however, the outlook remains bleak for the aviation industry.

Also Thursday, Air France-KLM announced it plunged to a 7.1 billion euro ($8.5 billion) loss in 2020, as travel restrictions and worries caused a 67 percent fall in passenger numbers at the French-Dutch airline. CEO Ben Smith said the carriers now are looking for an improvement in 2021 "as soon as vaccination is deployed on a large scale and borders once again reopen."


Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed.

More in Aerospace
A Northrop Grumman engineer prepares SharkSat for integration with the Cygnus spacecraft.
Northrop's SharkSat Next Step Towards Future Space Systems
The payload serves as a stepping stone toward reusing technologies for multiple applications.
Feb 17th, 2021
1434660812361
BAE Gets $247M Contract from U.S. Space Force
The company will design and manufacture advanced technology that will work in challenging electromagnetic environments.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this photo provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Progress MS-16 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Russian Cargo Ship Docks at ISS
The Progress MS-16 cargo ship delivered water, propellant and other supplies to the orbiting outpost.
Feb 17th, 2021
This Oct. 27, 2010 file photo, shows a Boeing 737 being delivered to flydubai in Seattle, Washington. The United Arab Emirates, a key international travel hub, announced on Wednesday it has lifted its ban on Boeing's 737 Max, allowing the plane to return to its skies after being grounded for nearly two years following a pair of deadly crashes.
UAE Clears Boeing Max Jet
The 737 Max returned to American skies last December.
Feb 17th, 2021
Ep114
Mystery Man on Jetpack Might Be Mannequin Drone
The jetpack-clad individual first generated concern by flying far too close to incoming jets above LAX.
Feb 17th, 2021
Screen Shot 2020 11 17 At 9 41 55 Am 5fb3ef570eb6f
European Astronaut Drive Aims for Diversity
The ESA hopes to nudge the agency beyond its primarily white and male roots.
Feb 16th, 2021
In this photo provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Progress MS-16 cargo blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility.
Russian Cargo Ship Launched to ISS
The unmanned ship is set to dock on Wednesday.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image of Mars taken by the United Arab Emirates' 'Amal' probe, Feb. 10, 2021.
UAE Publishes First Photo from Mars Probe
The picture shows sunlight just coming across the surface of the red planet.
Feb 15th, 2021
Nose of Air Force One.
First Look at 'The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress'
Nat Geo Channels' latest offers a look at some of the incredible engineering, communications and security going into the new fleet.
Feb 15th, 2021
Helicopter
Sikorsky to Deliver New Presidential Helicopter in 2021
Sikorsky has been in the presidential transportation business for 63 years.
Feb 15th, 2021
This Aug. 17, 2011 file photo, Jaeger Mah, left, is greeted by Vancouver International Airport CEO Larry Berg, right, and pilot Brent Fishlock as he steps off a Learjet upon arrival at the airport after a short tour in Richmond, B.C. The iconic Learjet, which carried generations of business executives and was made famous in pop songs, is about to fade into aviation history. Canada’s Bombardier said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 it will end production of the Learjet later this year.
Bombardier Pulls Plug on Learjet, Cuts 1,600 Jobs
Synonymous with lifestyles of the rich and famous, the Learjet is about to fade into aviation history.
Feb 12th, 2021
Mm 178 Thumb
Volkswagen Looking into Flying Cars
Flying cars have been a subject of the imagination for decades, but the possibility is becoming more realistic.
Feb 11th, 2021