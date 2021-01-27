Boeing Posts $8.4B Loss on Weaker Demand

The quarterly results capped a record loss for all of 2020.

Jan 27th, 2021
David Koenig
In this file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight. Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner.
In this file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight. Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Boeing lost $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter — capping a record loss for all of 2020 — as the pandemic undercut demand for planes, and the company announced another costly delay to its new large jetliner designed for long-haul flights. 

Most of Boeing's troubles over the past two years have swirled around the troubled 737 Max. However, the biggest piece of the fourth-quarter loss reported Wednesday was a pretax charge of $6.5 billion tied to a different plane, the bigger 777X. It all added up to a record full-year loss of $11.94 billion. 

"2020 was a year of profound societal and global disruption which significantly constrained our industry," CEO David Calhoun said in a statement. "The deep impact of the pandemic on commercial air travel, coupled with the 737 Max grounding, challenged our results." Boeing shares were down more than three percent in trading before the market opened. 

Orders for new Boeing jets have tanked in the past two years, first from the worldwide grounding of the Max after two crashes that killed 346 people, then from a pandemic that devastated the airline industry. In the last few months, production flaws have halted deliveries of the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner.

Deliveries have also plummeted, starving Boeing of much-needed cash. Boeing delivered 59 commercial planes in the fourth quarter, compared with 225 for European rival Airbus. Boeing's fourth-quarter revenue fell 15 percent to $15.3 billion.

Boeing's newest problem involves the 777X, a larger version of the long-range 777 that will feature new engines and composite wings that fold near the wingtips to accommodate limited space at many airport gates.

The company said Wednesday that the first 777X delivery will occur in late 2023, three years behind the original schedule and a year later than Boeing announced just six months ago. Boeing cited new, tougher standards for certifying planes — an outgrowth of the Max crisis — and the damage that the pandemic is doing to demand for international travel.

The 737 Max, a mid-size plane used mostly on short and medium-range flights, only recently returned to flying after being grounded worldwide for 20 months. Five carriers including American Airlines have resumed using the Max and have flown more than 2,700 flights since early December.

This month, Boeing Co. avoided criminal prosecution over the Max by agreeing to pay $2.5 billion and admit that two former employees misled regulators about the plane's safety. Family members of passengers who died in the crashes complained about the settlement, most of which Boeing had already set aside to pay airlines.


More in Aerospace
The University of Western Australia's rooftop observatory.
Record-Breaking Laser Could Test Einstein Theory
The system allows laser signals to be sent from one point to another without interference from the atmosphere.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Three small CubeSats will be placed into low-Earth orbit where they will demonstrate how satellites might track and communicate with each other, setting the stage for swarms of thousands of small satellites that can work cooperatively and autonomously.
Mission to Test Satellite Swarm Technology
This could set the stage for swarms of thousands of small satellites working cooperatively and autonomously.
Jan 22nd, 2021
A security official checks people's IDs before the third hearing in the trial of Carlos Ghosn, Istanbul, Jan. 20, 2021.
Pilots, Airline Official Face 12 Years Jail for Ghosn Flight
Prosecutors in Turkey sought the maximum possible prison term.
Jan 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Buttigieg Aims for Infrastructure Overhaul
The nominee calls it a "generational opportunity" to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change.
Jan 21st, 2021
The core stage for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot fire test at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss., Jan. 16, 2021.
NASA Moon Rocket Test Falls Short
A redo could push the first flight of the Artemis program into next year.
Jan 20th, 2021
Then-presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio in front of the Space Shuttle Pathfinder exhibit, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, Ala., Feb. 27, 2016.
Museum to Restore Full-Sized Mockup of Space Shuttle
The shuttle test model, called Pathfinder, has been weathering outside the museum for more than three decades.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this Sept. 30, 202, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
EASA: 737 Max Cleared Next Week
The European clearance follows nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Boeing Manufacturing Facility And Logo 484459870 2125x1416
Canada OKs Boeing 737 Max
The planes will be permitted to fly as long as they meet conditions specified by Transport Canada, including allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system.
Jan 19th, 2021
Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform, named Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port, Mojave (MHV) on its second orbital launch demonstration in the Mojave Desert, north of Los Angeles.
Virgin Orbit Reaches Space on Second Try
The LauncherOne rocket was released from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 and ignited moments later.
Jan 18th, 2021
Drone I Stock 1186512665
FAA Approves Automated Commercial Drones
A Massachusetts company is the first approved for commercial drone flights without a person directing the machine and keeping it in sight.
Jan 18th, 2021
Macatn
Hydrogen-Powered Flying Formula 1 Car to Debut at CES 2021
The company's carcopter prototype was designed specifically for flying car racing.
Jan 14th, 2021
Boeing Max Ap
Nigerian Diplomat's Family Sues Boeing over Crash
Lawyers for heirs of Abiodun Bashua accused Boeing of negligence in development of the 737 Max.
Jan 14th, 2021