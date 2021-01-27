3 Men Paying $55M Each to Fly to Space Station

The first crew will spend eight days at the space station.

Jan 27th, 2021
Marcia Dunn
This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry Connor, Michael Lopez-Alegria, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Axiom announced they will be the first private space station crew, a year ahead of the planned launch.
This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry Connor, Michael Lopez-Alegria, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Axiom announced they will be the first private space station crew, a year ahead of the planned launch.
Courtesy Axiom Space via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday: Three men who are each paying $55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.

They'll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the trip for next January.

“This is the first private flight to the International Space Station. It’s never been done before," said Axiom's chief executive and president Mike Suffredini, a former space station program manager for NASA.

While mission commander Michael Lopez-Alegria is well known in space circles, “the other three guys are just people who want to be able to go to space, and we’re providing that opportunity," Suffredini told The Associated Press.

The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Russia has been in the off-the-planet tourism business for years, selling rides to the International Space Station since 2001. Other space companies like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plan to take paying customers on up-and-down flights lasting just minutes. These trips — much more affordable with seats going for hundreds of thousands versus millions — could kick off this year.

Axiom's first customers include Larry Connor, a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio, Canadian financier Mark Pathy and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe, a close friend of Israel's first astronaut Ilan Ramon, who was killed in the space shuttle Columbia accident in 2003.

“These guys are all very involved and doing it for kind of for the betterment of their communities and countries, and so we couldn’t be happier with this makeup of the first crew because of their drive and their interest," Suffredini said.

Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit, he said, along with educational outreach.

Lopez-Alegria, a former space station resident and spacewalking leader, called the group a “collection of pioneers."

Tom Cruise was mentioned last year as a potential crew member; NASA top officials confirmed he was interested in filming a movie at the space station. There was no word Tuesday on whether Cruise will catch the next Axiom flight. Suffredini declined to comment.

Each of the private astronauts had to pass medical tests and will get 15 weeks of training, according to Suffredini. The 70-year-old Connor will become the second-oldest person to fly in space, after John Glenn's shuttle flight in 1998 at age 77. He'll also serve under Lopez-Alegria as the capsule pilot.

Axiom plans about two private missions a year to the space station. It also is working to launch its own live-in compartments to the station beginning in 2024. This section would be detached from the station once it's retired by NASA and the international partners, and become its own private outpost.

More in Aerospace
The University of Western Australia's rooftop observatory.
Record-Breaking Laser Could Test Einstein Theory
The system allows laser signals to be sent from one point to another without interference from the atmosphere.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Three small CubeSats will be placed into low-Earth orbit where they will demonstrate how satellites might track and communicate with each other, setting the stage for swarms of thousands of small satellites that can work cooperatively and autonomously.
Mission to Test Satellite Swarm Technology
This could set the stage for swarms of thousands of small satellites working cooperatively and autonomously.
Jan 22nd, 2021
A security official checks people's IDs before the third hearing in the trial of Carlos Ghosn, Istanbul, Jan. 20, 2021.
Pilots, Airline Official Face 12 Years Jail for Ghosn Flight
Prosecutors in Turkey sought the maximum possible prison term.
Jan 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Buttigieg Aims for Infrastructure Overhaul
The nominee calls it a "generational opportunity" to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change.
Jan 21st, 2021
The core stage for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot fire test at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss., Jan. 16, 2021.
NASA Moon Rocket Test Falls Short
A redo could push the first flight of the Artemis program into next year.
Jan 20th, 2021
Then-presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio in front of the Space Shuttle Pathfinder exhibit, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, Ala., Feb. 27, 2016.
Museum to Restore Full-Sized Mockup of Space Shuttle
The shuttle test model, called Pathfinder, has been weathering outside the museum for more than three decades.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this Sept. 30, 202, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.
EASA: 737 Max Cleared Next Week
The European clearance follows nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Boeing Manufacturing Facility And Logo 484459870 2125x1416
Canada OKs Boeing 737 Max
The planes will be permitted to fly as long as they meet conditions specified by Transport Canada, including allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system.
Jan 19th, 2021
Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform, named Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port, Mojave (MHV) on its second orbital launch demonstration in the Mojave Desert, north of Los Angeles.
Virgin Orbit Reaches Space on Second Try
The LauncherOne rocket was released from beneath the wing of a Boeing 747 and ignited moments later.
Jan 18th, 2021
Drone I Stock 1186512665
FAA Approves Automated Commercial Drones
A Massachusetts company is the first approved for commercial drone flights without a person directing the machine and keeping it in sight.
Jan 18th, 2021
Macatn
Hydrogen-Powered Flying Formula 1 Car to Debut at CES 2021
The company's carcopter prototype was designed specifically for flying car racing.
Jan 14th, 2021
Boeing Max Ap
Nigerian Diplomat's Family Sues Boeing over Crash
Lawyers for heirs of Abiodun Bashua accused Boeing of negligence in development of the 737 Max.
Jan 14th, 2021