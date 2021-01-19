Canada OKs Boeing 737 Max

The planes will be permitted to fly as long as they meet conditions specified by Transport Canada, including allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system.

Jan 19th, 2021
Boeing Manufacturing Facility And Logo 484459870 2125x1416

MONTREAL (AP) — The Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday, officials said, concluding nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide. 

Transport Canada said Monday the planes will be permitted to fly as long as they meet conditions specified by Transport Canada in December, including allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

"Canadians and the airline industry can rest assured that Transport Canada has diligently addressed all safety issues prior to permitting this aircraft to return to service in Canadian airspace," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. The measures go beyond those announced by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in November, which required Boeing to make changes to the computer systems inside the plane and required pilots to undergo training in flight simulators.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019 following the crashes of a Lion Air flight near Jakarta on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019, killing a total of 346 people. Investigators determined that the cause of the crashes was a faulty computer system that pushed the plane's nose downward in flight and couldn't be overridden by pilots.

Boeing admitted in court filings that two of its technical pilot experts deceived the U.S. FAA about a flight-control system called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, that could point a plane's nose down if sensors indicated the plane might be in danger of an aerodynamic stall — that it might fall from the sky.

The system was not part of previous 737 models. MCAS was added because the Max's larger engines, which are mounted higher and farther forward on the 737's low-swept wings, gave the plane a tendency to tilt too far nose-up in some conditions.

Boeing downplayed the significance of MCAS and didn't mention it in airplane manuals. Most pilots didn't know about it.


More in Aerospace
Boeing Max Ap
Nigerian Diplomat's Family Sues Boeing over Crash
Lawyers for heirs of Abiodun Bashua accused Boeing of negligence in development of the 737 Max.
Jan 14th, 2021
Researchers prepare bottles of French red wine to be flown from Wallops Island, Va., to the International Space Station, Nov. 2, 2019.
Wine, Vines Headed Home After Year in Space
The startup behind the experiment will host a wine tasting next month, followed by months of chemical testing.
Jan 13th, 2021
The KC-46A is a multirole tanker designed to refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures.
Boeing Gets Contract for 12 More KC-46 Tankers
The deal is worth $1.7 billion.
Jan 13th, 2021
Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues.
Searchers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Voice Recorder
At least 160 divers were deployed to find the recorder that holds conversations between pilots.
Jan 13th, 2021
In this Nov. 18, 2020 photo, workers stand near a Boeing 737 Max airplane parked at Renton Municipal Airport next to the Boeing assembly facility in Renton, WA, where 737 Max airplanes are made.
Despite Max's Return, Boeing Deliveries Drop
Boeing finished 2020 with 157 deliveries, down from 380 in 2019.
Jan 12th, 2021
Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Crews Find Downed Jet's Data Recorder
The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing plane to nosedive into the ocean.
Jan 12th, 2021
Pilots fly racing drones through an obstacle course for the National Drone Racing Championship, Governors Island, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2016.
Sports Book Takes Bets on Drone Races
Betting on the Drone Racing League is legal in four states, with additional approvals pending.
Jan 11th, 2021
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed.
Divers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Black Boxes
The search has yielded plane parts but no sign of survivors.
Jan 11th, 2021
Prop Plane I Stock 1218143965
NTSB: Flight Instructor Oversight Needed
11 died in a 2019 crash piloted by a man who was not competently trained.
Jan 8th, 2021
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020.
Boeing Max Returns to US Skies
American Airlines flight 718 carried 87 passengers from Miami to New York.
Dec 30th, 2020
A drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019.
FAA Outlines New Drone Rules
The rules bring the nation closer to more routine drone operations, including for package delivery.
Dec 29th, 2020