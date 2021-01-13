Searchers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Voice Recorder

At least 160 divers were deployed to find the recorder that holds conversations between pilots.

Jan 13th, 2021
Achmad IbrahimNiniek Karmini
Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues.
Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues.
AP Photo/Eric Ireng

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers searching for a crashed jet's cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend. 

Indonesian navy divers on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from the jet that disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The information on both black boxes will be key to the crash investigation.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 had resumed commercial flights last month after almost nine months out of service because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration sent an airworthiness directive requiring operators of various Boeing 737 aircraft models, including the 737-500, to carry out engine checks before they can be flown again after being out of service. The order followed reports of engines shutting down in mid-flight because of corrosion in a key valve.

Director General of Air Transportation Novie Riyanto said the plane was inspected on December 2, including checks for engine corrosion, and was declared airworthy by Indonesia's Transportation Ministry on December 14. It resumed commercial flights on December 22, according to ministry data. After returning to service, the plane made 132 flights, including the last one, according to aviation-data firm Flightradar24.

Aviation experts said planes that are parked for long stretches can be returned to flight safely.

"It depends on how the airline maintains the aircraft while it is grounded," said William Waldock, an aviation-safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. He said airlines should run engines periodically and perform other maintenance. "It tends to keep everything lubricated, and it reduces the likelihood of corrosion building up in places you don't want it to be," he said.

John Goglia, a former member of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, said preparing a long-grounded jet can be an intensive and expensive chore, taking a team of mechanics up to two weeks to check engines and make sure that electronic, hydraulic and fuel systems are operating and free of contamination. Goglia said that his initial thought on learning about the plane's long grounding "was if they did the proper due diligence, because sometimes that stuff doesn't show up for a little while."

Navy officials have said the two black boxes were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the plane's wreckage, slowing the search efforts. A signal that may be from the cockpit voice recorder was detected near where the flight data recorder was recovered, between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta.

At least 160 divers were deployed Wednesday to boost the search for the recorder that holds conversations between pilots. More than 3,300 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 ships and 20 raft boats searched Wednesday in the area of the java Sea where the jet crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains.

Bambang Suryo Aji, the National Search and Rescue Agency's operations director, told reporters that bad weather and high waves up to 5 meters (16 feet) high forced authorities to suspend the search in the afternoon. So far, the searchers have sent 139 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts. Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA tests to the disaster victim identification unit, which on Tuesday said it had identified four victims.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the team it is sending to join the crash investigation will arrive in a few days. The four NTSB investigators will be joined by personnel from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, General Electric and Boeing, who have expertise in operations, human performance, airplane structure and systems, the NTSB wrote on Twitter.

The airline's data showed that both pilots in command of the plane were highly experienced and had relatively good safety records.

Capt. Afwan, who goes by one name, began his career as an air force Hercules pilot and had several decades of flying experience. He was known to his relatives and friends as a devout Muslim and preacher. Afwan's co-pilot, Diego Mamahit, was equally qualified.

Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, said the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before the plane nosedived into the sea.

Indonesia's aviation industry grew quickly after the nation's economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.


Associated Press writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

More in Aerospace
In this Nov. 18, 2020 photo, workers stand near a Boeing 737 Max airplane parked at Renton Municipal Airport next to the Boeing assembly facility in Renton, WA, where 737 Max airplanes are made.
Despite Max's Return, Boeing Deliveries Drop
Boeing finished 2020 with 157 deliveries, down from 380 in 2019.
Jan 12th, 2021
Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Crews Find Downed Jet's Data Recorder
The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing plane to nosedive into the ocean.
Jan 12th, 2021
Pilots fly racing drones through an obstacle course for the National Drone Racing Championship, Governors Island, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2016.
Sports Book Takes Bets on Drone Races
Betting on the Drone Racing League is legal in four states, with additional approvals pending.
Jan 11th, 2021
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed.
Divers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Black Boxes
The search has yielded plane parts but no sign of survivors.
Jan 11th, 2021
Prop Plane I Stock 1218143965
NTSB: Flight Instructor Oversight Needed
11 died in a 2019 crash piloted by a man who was not competently trained.
Jan 8th, 2021
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020.
Boeing Max Returns to US Skies
American Airlines flight 718 carried 87 passengers from Miami to New York.
Dec 30th, 2020
A drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019.
FAA Outlines New Drone Rules
The rules bring the nation closer to more routine drone operations, including for package delivery.
Dec 29th, 2020
Boeing Australia’s Loyal Wingman displays its orange flight-test livery.
Boeing's Uncrewed Loyal Wingman Conducts First High-Speed Taxi Test
Flight tests will begin in early 2021.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Boeing and the U.S. Navy proved recently that the F/A-18 Super Hornet can operate from a “ski jump” ramp.
Boeing Proves Super Hornet Can Ski-jump
The Super Hornet provides the most weapons at range in the U.S. Navy’s fighter inventory.
Dec 22nd, 2020
The EcoPulse distributed propulsion hybrid aircraft demonstrator.
EcoPulse Hybrid Aircraft Passes Preliminary Design Review
The project is now entering the assembly and integration phase.
Dec 21st, 2020
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.
Senate Investigators Fault FAA Over Boeing Jet, Safety
The agency may have also obstructed a review of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max.
Dec 21st, 2020