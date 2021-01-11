Divers Hunt for Crashed Plane's Black Boxes

The search has yielded plane parts but no sign of survivors.

Jan 11th, 2021
Niniek Karmini
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed.
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed.
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers scoured the floor of the Java Sea on Monday as they hunted for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the water over the weekend with 62 people aboard. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.

Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.

The cockpit voice recorder holds conversations between pilots, and the data recorder tracks electronic information such as airspeed, altitude and vertical acceleration. When found, they will be transported to port and handed to the National Transportation Safety Committee overseeing the crash investigation.

More than a dozen helicopters, 53 navy ships and 20 boats, and 2,600 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday and have found parts of the plane in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet), leading rescuers to continue searching the area. National Search and Rescue Agency chief Bagus Puruhito said divers using high-tech "ping locator" equipment were looking for an identified target beneath 20 meters (65 feet) of seabed mud.

Television footage showed landing gear, wheels and a jet engine among the parts found, while other rescuers brought several body bags containing human remains to a police hospital in eastern Jakarta for the identification process.

Searchers have sent 17 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who on Monday said they'd identified their first victim, a 29-year-old man, Okky Bisma, a flight attendant.

The transport committee's chairman, Soerjanto Tjahjono, said the black boxes could provide valuable information to investigators. Once the device is found and taken to the investigators' facility, it will take three to five days to dry and clean the device and to download its data, Tjahjono said.

Tjahjono ruled out a possible midair breakup after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers. He said the jet was intact when it plunged and it broke into pieces upon the impact with the water. The debris was concentrated in one area, while a midair explosion would have caused debris to be spread over a large area, he said.

"It was broke apart naturally upon impact with water ... there is no indication of unnatural destruction or explosion so far," Tjahjono told The Associated Press. "However, this still has to be confirmed by reading the black boxes."

The committee's investigator, Nurcahyo Utomo, said they have collected recordings and transcripts of the conversation between the pilot and air traffic controllers as part of their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Utomo said his team is still examining radar data on the plane's movements and interviewed the air traffic officers who were in charge of controlling the crashed flight. More interviews of witnesses, including with the airlines' technicians, fishermen and experts, will be done in the near future.

Investigators are investigating all parts of the plane found by searchers from the seafloor such as the ground proximity warning system, a device that could warn the pilot if the plane is too close to the ground, a radio altimeter and several other parts mostly from the lower side of the aircraft's tail, Utomo said. He said that Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau will help his committee in searching for the black boxes and the United States' National Transportation Safety Board will join in investigating the crash.

The committee is expected to publish a preliminary investigation report of the crash within a month and a final report around a year later. Indonesian navy Chief Adm. Yudo Margono said tons of sharp objects of aircraft debris hampered divers trying to reach the black boxes in the sea.

"The current condition and waves are favorable .. but the black boxes were buried under tons of sharp objects of the wreckage," Margono told reporters Monday afternoon, adding that removing those obstacles had slowed efforts to reach the device.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. The plane involved in Saturday's disaster did not have the automated flight-control system that played a role in the Lion Air crash and another crash of a 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia five months later, leading to the grounding of the MAX 8 for 20 months.

The Lion Air crash was Indonesia's worst airline disaster since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda airlines flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.

Sriwijaya Air has had only minor incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway while landing due to a hydraulic issue.

The United States banned Indonesian carriers from operating in the country in 2007, but reversed the decision in 2016, citing improvements in compliance with international aviation standards. The European Union has previously had similar bans, lifting them in June 2018.


More in Aerospace
A drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019.
FAA Outlines New Drone Rules
The rules bring the nation closer to more routine drone operations, including for package delivery.
Dec 29th, 2020
Boeing Australia’s Loyal Wingman displays its orange flight-test livery.
Boeing's Uncrewed Loyal Wingman Conducts First High-Speed Taxi Test
Flight tests will begin in early 2021.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Boeing and the U.S. Navy proved recently that the F/A-18 Super Hornet can operate from a “ski jump” ramp.
Boeing Proves Super Hornet Can Ski-jump
The Super Hornet provides the most weapons at range in the U.S. Navy’s fighter inventory.
Dec 22nd, 2020
The EcoPulse distributed propulsion hybrid aircraft demonstrator.
EcoPulse Hybrid Aircraft Passes Preliminary Design Review
The project is now entering the assembly and integration phase.
Dec 21st, 2020
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.
Senate Investigators Fault FAA Over Boeing Jet, Safety
The agency may have also obstructed a review of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max.
Dec 21st, 2020
UBCO researcher Mohammad Zarifi has made significant improvements to the real-time sensors that monitor frost and ice build-up on airplanes and turbines.
Researchers Combat Ice Build-Up on Aircraft, Wind Turbines
Ice on aircraft and wind turbines can impact the safety and efficiency of their systems.
Dec 18th, 2020
Researchers at the Army's Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology develop an acoustic fabric being tested on the International Space Station could be used to develop space dust telescopes and allow astronauts to feel through their pressurized suits.
Smart Fabric Collects Space Dust on International Space Station
This is no ordinary space shammy.
Dec 18th, 2020
I Stock 1256697271
Mechanical Problems Found with Plane that Crashed in Alaska
The plane overran the runway, crashed though a perimeter fence and across a road before stopping on rocks next to the Bering Sea shore.
Dec 18th, 2020
A model of China's Chang'e 5 lunar orbiter and lander displayed before a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Dec. 17, 2020.
Moon Rocks in Hand, China Prepares for Future Lunar Missions
Chang'e 7 and 8 will conduct detailed surveys and test technologies needed for construction of a science base on the moon.
Dec 18th, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., May 30, 2020.
World's Space Achievements a Bright Spot in Stressful 2020
And 2021 is looking even brighter.
Dec 17th, 2020
1530208427
Urban Heli-Taxi Set to Lift Off
Blade plans to use the proceeds from its public listing to transition to electric-powered vehicles.
Dec 16th, 2020
Dm022058 6516 Front Gate
SwRI Gets $4M to Maintain Supersonic Aircraft
The institute has worked with the Air Force to maintain the structural integrity of the T-38 since the 1980s.
Dec 15th, 2020