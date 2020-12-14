Virgin Galactic Rocket Fails to Ignite in Test Flight

The spaceship’s onboard computer lost connection with the rocket motor.

Dec 14th, 2020
Paul DavenportSusan Montoya Bryan
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership.
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership.
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely as the spacecraft's rocket motor failed to ignite and it then glided down safely to its landing site in southern New Mexico.

The spacecraft’s engine is supposed to ignite moments after the craft is released from a special carrier jet, sending it in a near-vertical climb toward the edge of space.

“After being released from its mothership, the spaceship’s onboard computer that monitors the rocket motor lost connection,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. “As designed, this triggered a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor.”

The pilots flew back to Spaceport America and landed gracefully as usual.

“As we do with every test flight, we are evaluating all the data, including the root cause assessment of the computer communication loss,” Colglazier said. "We look forward to sharing information on our next flight window in the near future.”

The hourlong flight was to be the first rocket-powered trip to space from Virgin Galactic’s headquarters at Spaceport America, a futuristic desert outpost where the aircraft carrying the spacecraft took off at about 8:25 a.m.

Before first announcing the spacecraft's safe return to land and then the problem with the rocket, Virgin Galactic's updates on Twitter about the flight's progress were cryptic and sparse during a 15-minute period that began with an announcement that the spacecraft was “go for release" from the carrier aircraft after reaching high altitude.

The release of the spacecraft from the aircraft usually occurs at about 50,000 feet (15.2 kilometers). At that point, the spaceship would enter a gentle glide and within seconds the rocket motor would be fired and the spaceship’s nose pitched to a near-vertical climb.

The suborbital flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) before the rocket motor is turned off and the crew prepares to reenter the atmosphere and glide to a landing.

After delays because of the coronavirus pandemic and dicey weather earlier this week, the crew had been cleared for a morning launch amid clear conditions.

The spaceship was crewed by two pilots. There was payload belonging to NASA onboard but no passengers.

It's unclear how soon another window will open for Virgin Galactic's next attempt at a powered flight to space. Once the company checks that box, the next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship’s passenger cabin for powered flights. They will evaluate all the hardware, camera settings and which angles will provide the best views.

Before Saturday, the company already had done two glide flights by the spaceship in New Mexico. This test would have marked the third time overall for Virgin Galactic to reach space, with the first time being from California in December 2018.

Virgin Galactic has yet to announce a firm date for its first commercial flight.

More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.

More in Aerospace
Ravn
Using a 25-Ton Drone to Shoot Satellites into Space
The Ravn has a 60-foot wingspan and weighs 55,000 pounds.
Dec 10th, 2020
Mm 157 Thumb
Elon Musk Ditches 'Entitled' California
This is the next move in Musk's very public spat with the state of California.
Dec 10th, 2020
The flights demonstrated take-off, climb, cruise, upgraded flight control and descent phases, followed by successful landings.
Airbus Zephyr Passes New Test Flight
The 2020 flight campaign succeeded despite global slowdowns due to the Covid19 pandemic.
Dec 10th, 2020
In this image taken from video, the company's Starship becomes engulfed in flames and ruptures upon touching down after a test flight in southern Texas, Dec. 9, 2020.
SpaceX Rocketship Explodes After Test Flight
It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the Starship — despite the catastrophic finale.
Dec 10th, 2020
Five of the astronauts that will be part of the Artemis missions — from left, Jessica Meir, Joe Acaba, Anne McClain, Matthew Dominick, and Jessica Watkins — introduced by Vice President Mike Pence, Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020.
First Woman, Next Man on Moon Will Come from These Candidates
NASA named 18 astronauts — half of them women — who will train for the Artemis mission.
Dec 10th, 2020
The Beresheet 2 project will aim to send three spacecraft to the moon.
One Year After Crash: Israel Has New Moon Landing Plan
The last spacecraft crashed as it tried to land on the moon last year.
Dec 9th, 2020
This Nov. 18, 2020, file photo shows a Boeing 737 Max 9 built for United Airlines landing at King County International Airport - Boeing Field after a test flight from Moses Lake, Wash., in Seattle.
Boeing 737 Max Back in Air
It has been two years since they were grounded by crashes.
Dec 9th, 2020
Frame grab from video shows the Starship just after an automatic engine abort in southeast Texas, Dec. 8, 2020.
SpaceX's Starship Test Flight Aborted at Last Second
An automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown.
Dec 9th, 2020
In this Sept. 30, 202, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing Co. reported more cancellations for its 737 Max jet, which this week is scheduled to carry paying passengers for the first time since the planes were grounded 21 months ago after two deadly crashes. The company said Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, that orders for 88 of the planes were canceled in November.
Boeing Suffers More Canceled Orders
Boeing said orders for 88 of its Max jets were canceled in November.
Dec 8th, 2020
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Yeager talks to members of the media following a re-enactment flight commemorating his breaking of the sound barrier 65 years earlier, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 14, 2012.
Chuck Yeager, 1st to Break Sound Barrier, Dies at 97
Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph in 1947.
Dec 8th, 2020
Airbus I Stock 537880212
Paris Air Show Cancels June 2021 Event
Organizers hope the eventual 2023 showcase for the beleaguered industry will celebrate its resurgence.
Dec 8th, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Dec. 6, 2020.
Double Dragons: SpaceX Launches Space Station Supplies
The launch marks the first time the company has two capsules in orbit at the same time.
Dec 7th, 2020