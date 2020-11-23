China Prepares to Take Samples from the Moon

The mission's key task is to drill almost 7 feet beneath the moon's surface and scoop up materials.

Nov 23rd, 2020
Sam McNeil
A worker talks on a cellphone near a flag with the logo of the Communist Party of China at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese technicians were making final preparations Monday for a mission to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in nearly half a century — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally.
A worker talks on a cellphone near a flag with the logo of the Communist Party of China at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese technicians were making final preparations Monday for a mission to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in nearly half a century — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WENCHANG, China (AP) — Chinese technicians were making final preparations Monday for a mission to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in more than four decades — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally.

Chang’e 5 — named for the Chinese moon goddess — is the country's most ambitious lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for China's space program, and some experts say it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission.

The China National Space Administration said in a statement that the Long March-5Y rocket began fueling up on Monday evening, ahead of a launch scheduled for between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday (2000 and 2100 GMT Monday, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST Monday) at the Wenchang launch center on the southern island province of Hainan.

The typically secretive administration had previously only confirmed the launch would be in late November. Spacecraft typically take three days to reach the moon.

The mission's key task is to drill 2 meters (almost 7 feet) beneath the moon's surface and scoop up about 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of rocks and other debris to be brought back to Earth, according to NASA. That would offer the first opportunity to scientists to study newly obtained lunar material since the American and Russian missions of the 1960s and 1970s.

The Chang’e 5 lander’s time on the moon is scheduled to be short and sweet. It can only stay one lunar daytime, or about 14 Earth days, because it lacks the radioisotope heating units to withstand the moon’s freezing nights.

The lander will dig for materials with its drill and robotic arm and transfer them to what's called an ascender, which will lift off from the moon and dock with the “service capsule.” The materials will then be moved to the return capsule for the trip home to Earth.

The technical complexity of Chang’e 5, with its four modules, makes it “remarkable in many ways,” said Joan Johnson-Freese, a space expert at the U.S. Naval War College.

“China is showing itself capable of developing and successfully carrying out sustained high-tech programs, important for regional influence and potentially global partnerships,” she said.

In particular, the ability to collect samples from space is growing in value, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Other countries planning to retrieve material from asteroids or even Mars may look to China's experience, he said.

While the mission is “indeed challenging,” McDowell said China has already landed twice on the moon with its Chang’e 3 and Chang’e 4 missions, and showed with a 2014 Chang’e 5 test mission that it can navigate back to Earth, reenter and land a capsule. All that’s left is to show it can collect samples and take off again from the moon.

“As a result of this, I’m pretty optimistic that China can pull this off,” he said.

The mission is among China’s boldest since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the U.S. and Russia.

While many of China's crewed spaceflight achievements, including building an experimental space station and conducting a space walk, reproduce those of other countries from years past, the CNSA is now moving into new territory.

Chang’e 4 — which was the first soft landing on the moon’s relatively unexplored far side almost two years ago — is currently collecting full measurements of radiation exposure from the lunar surface, information vital for any country that plans to send astronauts to the moon.

China in July became one of three countries to have launched a mission to Mars, in China's case an orbiter and a rover that will search for signs of water on the red planet. The CNSA says the spacecraft Tianwen 1 is on course to arrive at Mars around February.

China has increasingly engaged with foreign countries on missions, and the European Space Agency will be providing important ground station information for Chang'e 5.

U.S. law however still prevents most collaborations with NASA, excluding China from partnering with the International Space Station. That has prompted China to start work on its own space station and launch its own programs that have put it in a steady competition with Japan and India, among Asian nations seeking to notch new achievements in space.

China's space program has progressed cautiously, with relatively few setbacks in recent years. The rocket being used for the current launch failed on a previous launch attempt, but has since performed without a glitch, including launching Chang'e 4.

“China works very incrementally, developing building blocks for long-term use for a variety of missions," Freese-Johnson said. China's one-party authoritarian system also allows for “prolonged political will that is often difficult in democracies," she said.

While the U.S. has followed China's successes closely, it's unlikely to cooperate with China in space amid political suspicions, a sharpening military rivalry and accusations of Chinese theft of technology, experts say.

“A change in U.S. policy regarding space cooperation is unlikely to get much government attention in the near future," Johnson-Freese said.

More in Aerospace
Installation of Vega’s 'upper composite' atop the launch vehicle.
Bad Cabling Blamed for Failed Launch
When the final stage of the rocket ignited, the spacecraft tumbled off course.
Nov 18th, 2020
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. The FAA is poised to clear the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jets for nearly two years due to a pair of disastrous crashes that killed 346 people.
Boeing Max Jet Cleared to Fly
Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019.
Nov 18th, 2020
Mm 145 Thumb
NASA Adds New Flying Car Partner
They hope to promote public confidence in the safety behind flying cars.
Nov 17th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 17 At 9 41 55 Am
Satellite Launch Fails Minutes After Liftoff
The Vega carrier rocket was meant to lift two observation satellites into orbit.
Nov 17th, 2020
The Pentagon in Washington, March 27, 2008.
Pentagon Shoots Down Missile in First-of-its-Kind Test
A missile interceptor launched from a ship hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight.
Nov 17th, 2020
SpaceX Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station, Nov. 16, 2020.
SpaceX Capsule Reaches Space Station
The Dragon capsule docked after a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Kennedy Space Center.
Nov 17th, 2020
A Long March-5 rocket at the Wenchang Space Launch Center, Hainan Province, China, July 17, 2020.
China Positions Rocket for Ambitious Lunar Mission
The Chang’e 5 mission plans to bring materials back from the moon for the first time in four decades.
Nov 17th, 2020
Mm 144 V1
Kawasaki Tests Unmanned Helicopter
It has a 4-meter main rotor and a pair of wings with propellers on both sides instead of a tail rotor.
Nov 16th, 2020
SpaceX Falcon9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Nov. 15, 2020.
SpaceX Launches Full-Fledged NASA Crew Mission
NASA hopes the launch will be the first of many crew rotations between the U.S. and International Space Station.
Nov 16th, 2020
Single-dish radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, July 13, 2016.
Cable Failures Endanger Renowned Radio Telescope
An observatory that played a key role in numerous astronomical discoveries is on the brink of collapse.
Nov 16th, 2020
Eurofighter Quadriga Copyright Bundeswehr
Airbus Signs Contract for 38 Eurofighters
Eurofighter is Europe's largest defense program, and it is responsible for more than 100,000 jobs in Europe.
Nov 13th, 2020
Boeing
Boeing Establishes Institute on Civility
It will be a national hub for teaching and provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.
Nov 12th, 2020