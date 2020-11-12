Boeing Establishes Institute on Civility

It will be a national hub for teaching and provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.

Nov 12th, 2020
Boeing

Boeing and Columbia, South Carolina-based Allen University recently announced a $1.5 million partnership to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility. It will be a national hub for teaching and provide programming aimed at advancing civil discourse in America and across the globe.

“The Institute on Civility will become a powerful catalyst for helping to promote thoughtful, civil discourse,” said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun. “Empowering students and the broader community to debate public issues with civility and respect is an important step on the journey to developing lasting societal solutions.”

“The reach of The Boeing Company is particularly compatible with the university's aspiration to demonstrate that service to the greater good does not stop in one’s own community, but has the obligation to be expansive,” said Allen University President Ernest McNealey. “While the Institute is the centerpiece of the Waverly Project, all aspects of it will confidently pursue a better future and honor those who did so in the past.”

Boeing funding will support the renovation of the historic Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital, which will house the Institute once construction is complete. The Institute will include a memorial to honor the nine victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy in Charleston, S.C., and be the home to the South Carolina African American Hall of Fame.

Over the last five years, Boeing has invested more than $17 million in organizations to expand access and address inequities for communities of color across South Carolina.

