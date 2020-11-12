Raytheon to Acquire Satellite Supplier

The company has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the Air Force, NASA and DARPA.

Nov 12th, 2020
Satellite Network

Raytheon Technologies has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Blue Canyon Technologies, a leading provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components. Closure of the acquisition, expected by early 2021, is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Blue Canyon Technologies will report into Raytheon Intelligence & Space upon closing. 

"The space market is rapidly expanding and our customers need comprehensive solutions faster than ever before," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "What makes Blue Canyon Technologies the right fit for our business is its agile, innovative culture and expertise in small satellite systems and technologies. This acquisition enables us to deliver a broader range of solutions to support our customers' space missions – from sensing subsystems to mission systems integration and from launch and range support to on-orbit operations."

Based in Boulder, Colorado with more than 200 employees, Blue Canyon Technologies was founded in 2008. The company currently has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. 

Blue Canyon is seen as an experienced integrator of aerospace systems and a developer of advanced aerospace products and technologies. It has supported nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft.

More in Aerospace
Spacextn
SpaceX Exploring a 7,500-mph Troop Resupply Rocket
An 80-metric-ton rocket could be ready for initial testing by next year.
Nov 9th, 2020
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif.
Virgin Galactic Plans 1st New Mexico Space Launch This Month
The spaceport will be Virgin Galactic's base for launching passengers on brief trips high above the Earth.
Nov 6th, 2020
Taiwan's defense ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen speaks during a briefing in Taipei, Oct. 27, 2020.
US Approves Taiwan Drone Purchase
The move is likely to infuriate China.
Nov 4th, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (2)
Pilots Say FAA Proposal for Boeing Max Training Needs Work
The training in question directs pilots on how to handle nose-down pitch, which has led to two deadly crashes.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)
Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk
"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."
Nov 3rd, 2020
The International Space Station seen from Space Shuttle Discovery, March 7, 2011.
Space Station Marks 20 Years of People Living in Orbit
Astronauts from 19 countries have floated through its hatches, including many repeat visitors and several tourists.
Nov 2nd, 2020
GM Canada Technical Center campus in Markham, Ontario, Canada. General Motors Company is an American multinational corporation.
GM Hires New CFO
The new executive has been with Delta Airlines since 1997.
Nov 2nd, 2020
A Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-2 jet fighter.
Japan Picks Mitsubishi Heavy to Develop Own Stealth Fighter
The country is upgrading its aging fighter jet fleet to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.
Oct 30th, 2020
In this undated image provided by NASA, a sample container hovers over a capsule on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft near the asteroid Bennu.
Asteroid Samples Tucked into Capsule for Return to Earth
The NASA spacecraft snagged more than 2 pounds from asteroid Bennu, more than 200 million miles away.
Oct 30th, 2020
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France.
Airbus Reports New Pandemic Losses
The company said it managed to stop losing cash in the third quarter after a devastating first half of the year.
Oct 29th, 2020
In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, image released by SpaceX/NASA, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts, from left, mission specialist Shannon Walker, pilot Victor Glover, and Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, all NASA astronauts, and mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut, gesture during crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. SpaceX’s second astronaut flight is off until mid-November 2020 because red lacquer dripped into tiny vent holes in two rocket engines that now must be replaced.
Red Coating Contaminates SpaceX Rockets
Lacquer dripped into tiny vent holes in two rocket engines, which now must be replaced.
Oct 29th, 2020
Photo 1514944152559 A103040c7f16
Europe to Send Modules, Astronauts to NASA Moon Station
The ESA signed an agreement to provide "essential elements" for Artemis Gateway.
Oct 28th, 2020