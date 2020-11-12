Raytheon to Acquire Satellite Supplier

Raytheon Technologies has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Blue Canyon Technologies, a leading provider of small satellites and spacecraft systems components. Closure of the acquisition, expected by early 2021, is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Blue Canyon Technologies will report into Raytheon Intelligence & Space upon closing.

"The space market is rapidly expanding and our customers need comprehensive solutions faster than ever before," said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "What makes Blue Canyon Technologies the right fit for our business is its agile, innovative culture and expertise in small satellite systems and technologies. This acquisition enables us to deliver a broader range of solutions to support our customers' space missions – from sensing subsystems to mission systems integration and from launch and range support to on-orbit operations."

Based in Boulder, Colorado with more than 200 employees, Blue Canyon Technologies was founded in 2008. The company currently has more than 90 satellites in production, and has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Blue Canyon is seen as an experienced integrator of aerospace systems and a developer of advanced aerospace products and technologies. It has supported nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft.