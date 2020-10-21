Window Opens for Virgin Galactic's Final Round of Testing

The upcoming test will mark the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico.

Oct 21st, 2020
Susan Montoya Bryan
A crowd gathers outside Spaceport America for a dedication ceremony.
A crowd gathers outside Spaceport America for a dedication ceremony.
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The window for the final round of testing of Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered spacecraft opens later this week as the company inches toward commercial flights.

Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses updated New Mexico lawmakers on the progress during a meeting Monday. He said the space tourism company already has done nine flights from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, including two glide flights by the spaceship.

While the exact date has yet to be determined, the upcoming test will mark the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico. Moses called it a big milestone for an idea that was first pitched decades ago.

“New Mexico will join California and Florida as only the third state in the U.S. to host human space flight missions and send people into space,” Moses said.

For the test flight, two pilots will crew the spacecraft and cargo including several research projects will be carried in the cabin. Assuming everything goes well and the engineers sign off, Moses said Virgin Galactic can then move to the next phase, which will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the passenger cabin. They will evaluate all the hardware, camera settings and which angles will provide the best views.

“This is going to be a life-changing experience for folks and we want to make sure we’re delivering an A+ ride,” he said.

More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below. The suborbital flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) before gliding to a landing.

In addition to those who have put down deposits for a ride with Virgin Galactic, several thousands more have registered their interest online.

The idea to build the spaceport in the New Mexico desert was first hatched years ago by British billionaire Richard Branson and former Gov. Bill Richardson. Branson will be among the first passengers sometime in the first quarter next year.

“He’s probably our biggest fan as well as our biggest critic so who better to help judge that experience than him,” Moses said.

That experience will involve about an hour of climbing to an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15 kilometers), with the spacecraft attached to a special jet-powered plane. The craft will then be released and light its rocket engine.

“We climb up to space altitude but gravity wins and pulls us right back down again,” Moses explained.

“We don’t have nearly enough speed to stay in orbit so we just go up and right back down again — about a minute of rocket motor burn, about four minutes of weightlessness and then about 15 minutes to come back and land.”

Moses said passengers will get to see a view of the Earth similar to the first photographs taken of the planet from a V-2 rocket that was launched more than 70 years ago from White Sands Missile Range, which is located just east of the spaceport.

More in Aerospace
Satellite dishes inside Kevlar domes at the Kester Satellite Ground Station in Kester, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. This week, the site at Kester, which has been in use for decades but was totally overhauled in 2014, is set to fall under a new orbit, when NATO announces that it is creating a space center to help manage satellite communications and key parts of its military operations around the world.
NATO to Set Up New Space Center
The agency hopes to stay ahead amid concerning reports of increasingly aggressive behavior in space by China and Russia.
Oct 20th, 2020
This artist’s rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending toward asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.
How Difficult is NASA's Asteroid Attempt?
It's like parallel parking a 15-passenger van into a pair of parking spaces surrounded by two-story boulders.
Oct 19th, 2020
Apian founders Hammad Jeilani (right) and Christopher Law.
Space Agency Backs Medical Drone Delivery Project
The hybrid drones can carry up to 4.4 pounds and fly about 60 miles.
Oct 19th, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (1)
Europe Closing in on Decision to Let 737 Max Fly
The EU Aviation Safety Agency's executive director said he is satisfied with the changes to the jet.
Oct 16th, 2020
Lockheed Martin’s OpFires team is developing a missile with a unique throttleable booster that can defeat targets across the medium-range spectrum.
Lockheed Beefs Up OpFires Team
The company expects to complete its first live fire in 2021.
Oct 16th, 2020
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Ramps Up Renewable Energy Efforts
Carbon-neutral electricity will be distributed to several sites, including the company’s headquarters.
Oct 16th, 2020
Lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin carries a seismic experiments package and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector to the deployment area at Tranquility Base, July 20, 1969.
NASA Bans Fighting, Littering on the Moon
And no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base.
Oct 14th, 2020
In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines is the first carrier to report financial results for the third quarter, and the numbers are grim. Delta said Tuesday, Oct. 13 that it lost nearly $6.9 billion as travel remain depressed over the normally peak vacation season because of the pandemic.
Delta Posts $5.4 Billion 3Q Loss
Delta officials pushed back their timetable for breaking even from year-end to next spring.
Oct 14th, 2020
I Stock 855179688
Grounded: Boeing Sold No Jets in September
Three Max orders were canceled last month and it dropped orders for another 48 due to customer uncertainty.
Oct 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman’s multifunction software could become foundational building blocks for the next generation of multifunction radio frequency (RF) systems.
Northrop Grumman Enters Design Phase in Aether Spy Program
The devices will be integrated into an advanced digital technology to demonstrate a multifunction system capable of simultaneously performing multiple sensing, communication and electronic warfare functions.
Oct 13th, 2020
Ap20218854618567 5f2c128aec11d
Boeing Gets $477M for Weapons Systems Supply Chain Management
The deal will help make sure parts are accessible whenever and wherever they are needed.
Oct 13th, 2020
Air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
Watchdog Urges More Action to Protect Planes from Hackers
The FAA has not developed a program for airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.
Oct 12th, 2020