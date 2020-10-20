NATO to Set Up New Space Center

The agency hopes to stay ahead amid concerning reports of increasingly aggressive behavior in space by China and Russia.

Oct 20th, 2020
Lorne Cook
Satellite dishes inside Kevlar domes at the Kester Satellite Ground Station in Kester, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. This week, the site at Kester, which has been in use for decades but was totally overhauled in 2014, is set to fall under a new orbit, when NATO announces that it is creating a space center to help manage satellite communications and key parts of its military operations around the world.
Satellite dishes inside Kevlar domes at the Kester Satellite Ground Station in Kester, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. This week, the site at Kester, which has been in use for decades but was totally overhauled in 2014, is set to fall under a new orbit, when NATO announces that it is creating a space center to help manage satellite communications and key parts of its military operations around the world.
AP Photo/Lorne Cook

KESTER, Belgium (AP) — To a few of the locals, the top-secret, fenced-off installation on the hill is known as “the radar station.” Some folks claim to have seen mysterious Russians in the area. Over the years, rumors have swirled that it might be a base for U.S. nuclear warheads.

It’s easy to see how the rumors start. The site is visually striking. Four huge white Kevlar balls sit like giant spherical spacecraft in a compound in the middle of open farm country 25 kilometers (16 miles) west of Belgium's capital, Brussels.

But the Kester Satellite Ground Station is both safer and more sophisticated than local lore might suggest. It’s central to space communications at NATO — the biggest and most modern of four such stations the military alliance runs.

Around 2,000 satellites orbit the earth, over half operated by NATO countries, ensuring everything from mobile phone and banking services to weather forecasts. NATO commanders in places like Afghanistan or Kosovo rely on some of them to navigate, communicate, share intelligence and detect missile launches.

This week, the site at Kester is set to fall under a new orbit, when NATO announces that it is creating a space center to help manage satellite communications and key parts of its military operations around the world.

In December, NATO leaders declared space to be the alliance’s “fifth domain” of operations, after land, sea, air and cyberspace. Over two days of talks starting Thursday, NATO defense ministers will greenlight a new space center at the alliance’s Air Command in Ramstein, Germany.

“This will be a focal point for ensuring space support to NATO operations, sharing information and coordinating our activities,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before the meeting.

It’s part of the alliance’s efforts to keep ahead in a fast moving and hi-tech sector, particularly amid concern about what member countries say is increasingly aggressive behavior in space by China and Russia.

Around 80 countries have satellites and private companies are moving in too. In the 1980s, just a fraction of NATO’s communications was via satellite. Today, it’s at least 40%. During the Cold War, NATO had more than 20 stations, but new technologies mean the world’s biggest security organization can double its coverage with a fifth of that number.

At Kester, behind a double security fence, massive steel gates and bulletproof glass in a facility that can withstand a terror attack or any attempt to jam communications, four satellite dishes ensconced in Kevlar domes connect NATO’s civilian and military headquarters in Belgium to their operations around the world.

From their elevated position, the dishes — two of them 16 meters (52 feet) in diameter — beam information and imagery down across Europe and over Africa into space above the equator where satellites owned by allies like the United States, Britain, France and Italy orbit. NATO itself doesn't own any satellites.

Around the globe, commanders in ships, aircraft and mobile or static headquarters decrypt the data to gather orders, pictures and intelligence, prepare missions, or move troops and military equipment. From Kester, new lines of communication can be set up for NATO within a half-hour.

Much of the facility is encased in thick steel plates, including the ducts where cables run, to withstand any attack by electromagnetic pulses — high bursts of energy that can knock out electrical power grids or destroy electronic circuit boards and components.

But NATO allies are increasingly concerned about other kinds of attacks using anti-satellite weapons miles above the earth which could wreak havoc below and leave dangerous debris adrift in space.

“Some nations – including Russia and China – are developing anti-satellite systems which could blind, disable or shoot down satellites and create dangerous debris in orbit. We must increase our understanding of the challenges in space and our ability to address them,” Stoltenberg said.

For the moment, the military alliance insists that its “approach will remain defensive and fully in line with international law.” And despite the strides being made in the “fifth domain,” Stoltenberg has repeatedly said over the last year that “NATO has no intention to put weapons in space.”

More in Aerospace
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Ramps Up Renewable Energy Efforts
Carbon-neutral electricity will be distributed to several sites, including the company’s headquarters.
Oct 16th, 2020
Lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin carries a seismic experiments package and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector to the deployment area at Tranquility Base, July 20, 1969.
NASA Bans Fighting, Littering on the Moon
And no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base.
Oct 14th, 2020
In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines is the first carrier to report financial results for the third quarter, and the numbers are grim. Delta said Tuesday, Oct. 13 that it lost nearly $6.9 billion as travel remain depressed over the normally peak vacation season because of the pandemic.
Delta Posts $5.4 Billion 3Q Loss
Delta officials pushed back their timetable for breaking even from year-end to next spring.
Oct 14th, 2020
I Stock 855179688
Grounded: Boeing Sold No Jets in September
Three Max orders were canceled last month and it dropped orders for another 48 due to customer uncertainty.
Oct 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman’s multifunction software could become foundational building blocks for the next generation of multifunction radio frequency (RF) systems.
Northrop Grumman Enters Design Phase in Aether Spy Program
The devices will be integrated into an advanced digital technology to demonstrate a multifunction system capable of simultaneously performing multiple sensing, communication and electronic warfare functions.
Oct 13th, 2020
Ap20218854618567 5f2c128aec11d
Boeing Gets $477M for Weapons Systems Supply Chain Management
The deal will help make sure parts are accessible whenever and wherever they are needed.
Oct 13th, 2020
Air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
Watchdog Urges More Action to Protect Planes from Hackers
The FAA has not developed a program for airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.
Oct 12th, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nick Calio.
Airline Industry Official Defends Response to Pandemic
Nicholas Calio is adamant that the nation's large airlines won't go under.
Oct 12th, 2020
Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 20, 1966.
Mystery 'Asteroid' Appears to Be Old NASA Rocket
Asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is likely a rocket that propelled a lander to the moon 54 years ago.
Oct 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, retired British Airways Boeing 747-400 parked at Cotsworld Airport in Kemble, England. British Airways said Monday Oct. 12, 2020, that CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 1/2 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world.
British Airways CEO Replaced
BA's passenger traffic dropped 95% from a year earlier in the second quarter.
Oct 12th, 2020
Customers take selfie photos in an Airbus A380 flight simulator.
Thai Airways Ensures Grounded Flying Fans Can Still Take Off
The airline is selling time on its flight simulators and serving meals in a flight-themed restaurant.
Oct 9th, 2020
Lockheed I Stock 1266275297
Lockheed Acquires Hypersonics Business
The move will help Lockheed add hypersonic-specific technology solutions to warfighters.
Oct 9th, 2020