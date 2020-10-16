Europe Closing in on Decision to Let 737 Max Fly

The EU Aviation Safety Agency's executive director said he is satisfied with the changes to the jet.

Oct 16th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1184854365 (1)
iStock

BERLIN (AP) — Europe's aviation regulator is closing in on a decision to allow the Boeing 737 Max to return to the air after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes, according to a report Friday.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's executive director, Patrick Ky, said he is satisfied that changes to the jet have made it safe enough to return to the skies before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.

He was quoted as saying that “our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us.” Bloomberg reported that Ky said the development of a further sensor will take 20 to 24 months, and the agency had discussed with Boeing "the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels.”

EASA said that the article was accurate. It said in an emailed response to questions that it is “currently in the process of reviewing the final documents ahead of a proposed Airworthiness Directive for the Boeing 737 Max that is expected to be published next month for public consultation.” After that is concluded, a final airworthiness directive will be published, it said.

Bloomberg reported that the public comment process will take four weeks.

Airlines began using the Max in 2017. There were nearly 400 in service when the planes were grounded after a 2018 crash in Indonesia and a 2019 crash in Ethiopia. Investigators have pointed to the role played by flight-control software called MCAS that pushed the noses of the planes down based on faulty sensor readings.

EASA conducted test flights earlier this year.

More in Aerospace
I Stock 855179688
Grounded: Boeing Sold No Jets in September
Three Max orders were canceled last month and it dropped orders for another 48 due to customer uncertainty.
Oct 13th, 2020
Northrop Grumman’s multifunction software could become foundational building blocks for the next generation of multifunction radio frequency (RF) systems.
Northrop Grumman Enters Design Phase in Aether Spy Program
The devices will be integrated into an advanced digital technology to demonstrate a multifunction system capable of simultaneously performing multiple sensing, communication and electronic warfare functions.
Oct 13th, 2020
Ap20218854618567 5f2c128aec11d
Boeing Gets $477M for Weapons Systems Supply Chain Management
The deal will help make sure parts are accessible whenever and wherever they are needed.
Oct 13th, 2020
Air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
Watchdog Urges More Action to Protect Planes from Hackers
The FAA has not developed a program for airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.
Oct 12th, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nick Calio.
Airline Industry Official Defends Response to Pandemic
Nicholas Calio is adamant that the nation's large airlines won't go under.
Oct 12th, 2020
Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 20, 1966.
Mystery 'Asteroid' Appears to Be Old NASA Rocket
Asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is likely a rocket that propelled a lander to the moon 54 years ago.
Oct 12th, 2020
In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, retired British Airways Boeing 747-400 parked at Cotsworld Airport in Kemble, England. British Airways said Monday Oct. 12, 2020, that CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 1/2 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world.
British Airways CEO Replaced
BA's passenger traffic dropped 95% from a year earlier in the second quarter.
Oct 12th, 2020
Customers take selfie photos in an Airbus A380 flight simulator.
Thai Airways Ensures Grounded Flying Fans Can Still Take Off
The airline is selling time on its flight simulators and serving meals in a flight-themed restaurant.
Oct 9th, 2020
Lockheed I Stock 1266275297
Lockheed Acquires Hypersonics Business
The move will help Lockheed add hypersonic-specific technology solutions to warfighters.
Oct 9th, 2020
In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Richard Branson appears at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles. Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia to test the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph (966 kph). The company had received bids from 17 states in 2020 to build a 6-mile testing track and other facilities over hundreds of acres for its electromagnetic levitation transportation technology.
Virgin Hyperloop One Chooses Test Site
The concept uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
Oct 8th, 2020
Butch Wilmore, left, and Chris Ferguson participate in a flight control simulation for a Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Nov. 29, 2018.
Commander Pulls Out of Boeing's First Space Flight
Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson chose his daughter's wedding over the journey to the International Space Station.
Oct 8th, 2020
Ep87tn
Aviation Outlook Worse Than Expected
The aviation industry might get worse before it gets better.
Oct 8th, 2020