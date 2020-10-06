CEO: Southwest Needs Union Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs

He said unless the federal government gives airlines more money, Southwest will have to sharply cut spending.

Oct 6th, 2020
David Koenig
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Southwest Airlines says its workers must take pay cuts or face furloughs next year. CEO Gary Kelly said Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 that Southwest needs to cut spending sharply or risk losing billions of dollars every three months.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Southwest Airlines says its workers must take pay cuts or face furloughs next year. CEO Gary Kelly said Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 that Southwest needs to cut spending sharply or risk losing billions of dollars every three months.
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will cut pay for nonunion workers in January and says union workers must also accept less pay or face furloughs next year as the pandemic continues to hammer the airline business.

Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Monday that unless the federal government gives airlines more money, Southwest will have to sharply cut spending to avoid losing billions of dollars every quarter until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. Air travel is down nearly 70% from a year ago.

“We would have to wipe out a large swath of salaries, wages and benefits to match the low traffic levels to have any hope of just breaking even,” Kelly said in a video to employees.

Union officials said the company should find options other than pay cuts.

Southwest, the fourth-biggest U.S. airline by revenue, recently said it is burning about $17 million a day. It lost $915 million in the second quarter and borrowed billions while cutting back on flights to conserve cash.

Kelly said he won't get a base salary through 2021 and non-union employees will see a 10% pay cut Jan. 1 to avoid layoffs through 2021. Southwest will negotiate similar cuts from union workers, who represent about 85% of the workforce.

Southwest Airlines Co. had about 61,000 employees in June but at least 4,200 agreed to leave. At least 12,500 more took long-term leaves of absence.

Pay for union pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground workers are governed by long-term contracts, but Kelly wants “reasonable concessions" by Jan. 1.

Southwest brags that it has never laid off employees in its roughly 50-year history. The Dallas-based carrier — along with Delta Air Lines — convinced thousands of workers to take early retirement or buyouts but avoided layoffs or furloughs. In contrast, American Airlines and United Airlines furloughed 32,000 workers between them last week.

All the carriers are lobbying Congress and the White House for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for the next six months. That's on top of up to $50 billion in cash and loans that Congress approved in March. Kelly said pay cuts would be rescinded if Congress approves more money.

The president and chief negotiator for the Southwest pilots’ union said in a memo to members that they will fight to prevent furloughs. They said Southwest can find other ways to save money, and that it has enough cash to last more than two years.

Southwest flight attendants began contract negotiations in late 2018, long before the pandemic. President Lyn Montgomery said Kelly’s remarks should galvanize union members to push lawmakers for more federal relief “before we go down the road of cracking open our contracts and taking out pay and quality-of-life benefits that took us decades to earn.”

Montgomery said 5,400, or 32%, or Southwest’s 17,000 flight attendants have already left or taken extended leaves, and those who remain are stressed.

“They are worried about both jobs and (contract) concessions,” she said. “They are worried about working during COVID-19.”

More in Aerospace
In this June 18, 2020 photo provided by NASA, astronaut Kate Rubins, center, and support personnel review the Universal Waste Management System, a low-gravity space toilet, in Houston. The new device is scheduled to be delivered to the International Space Station on Oct. 1, 2020.
NASA Tests $23M Titanium Toilet
The toilet is getting a not-so-dry run at the International Space Station before eventually flying to the moon.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Traffic passes in view of a massive Boeing airplane production plant.
Boeing Picks South Carolina Over Seattle for 787 Production
The company intends to keep assembling other jetliners — the 737, 747, 767 and 777 — in the Seattle area.
Oct 2nd, 2020
FAA chief Steve Dickson walks out of a Boeing 737 MAX, after concluding a test flight.
FAA Chief Tests Changes to Boeing's Grounded 737 Max
Administrator Stephen Dickson said he liked what he saw during a two-hour test flight.
Oct 1st, 2020
In this Monday, June 29, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, USA.
How to Fix Plane Certification
The 737 MAX is ready to fly again, but plane certification still needs to be fixed.
Oct 1st, 2020
The International Space Station as seen from the space shuttle Atlantis, July 19, 2011.
Space Station Air Leak Forces Middle-of-Night Search
NASA officials stress that the leak remains small and poses no danger.
Sep 30th, 2020
I Stock 1022905038
Lawmakers Propose Tighter Rules for New Airplanes
The measure would establish a panel to review the use of Boeing employees to perform safety analyses.
Sep 29th, 2020
Walmarttn
Walmart Is Using Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Test Kits
DroneUp’s quadcopters will drop off the kits at the patient's home.
Sep 28th, 2020
Thumb 118 2
Airbus Reveals Zero-Emission Concept Aircraft
Its hurdles, however, are significant.
Sep 24th, 2020
117 Thumb
Customers Line Up for 7-Hour Flight to Nowhere
The airline's CEO says it was the fastest selling flight in the company’s history.
Sep 23rd, 2020
A Lufthansa jet at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 9, 2020.
Lufthansa Pulls More Big Jets
The airline will place its remaining Airbus A380 jets in long-term storage, along with 10 A340-600 aircraft.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 490733303
German Military Opens New Space Center
The facility will monitor potential threats posed by space junk to satellites or people on the ground.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington.
FAA Not Prepared to Update Jet Evacuation Rules
The agency hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades.
Sep 21st, 2020