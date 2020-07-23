Southwest Will Test Thermal Cameras to Spot Fevers

Health officials warn that it would not detect people who have COVID-19 but show no symptoms.

Jul 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1220533519
iStock

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will test thermal cameras for spotting people with fevers beginning next month at the Dallas airport as it tries to convince people to fly during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

The trial could run up to three months, but readings captured by the cameras won’t be linked to individual travelers, said officials with the city and the Dallas-based airline.

The trial will evaluate the cameras, where equipment should be placed, and how thermal screening would affect traffic flows at security checkpoints at Dallas Love Field.

Southwest said it and city representatives will then decide on additional testing. The airline did not say when readings could be tied to individuals. A spokesman said that the airline will tell customers and employees about any changes to current procedures at the airport.

Scott Halfmann, the airline’s vice president of safety and security, said the test “could be an important, additional layer of precaution that Southwest can offer customers,” which he said is especially important during the virus pandemic.

The Transportation Safety Administration is considering taking passengers’ temperatures at other airports. Airlines like the idea, but health officials warn that it would not detect people who have COVID-19 but don’t show symptoms. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The city of Dallas owns Love Field, and Southwest controls most of the gates at its hometown airport.

More in Aerospace
American Airlines jets at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, March 25, 2020.
American Airlines Warns of 25,000 Layoffs
The jobs could be eliminated later this year amid plunging demand for air travel.
Jul 16th, 2020
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 Max jet in Renton, Wash., Dec. 16, 2019.
Boeing Sold 1 Plane Last Month
Customers canceled orders for 60 of the grounded 737 Max, and the company removed another 123 planes from its backlog.
Jul 15th, 2020
Download
FAA Says Landing Gear Can Crack on Some Aircraft
The issue could cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.
Jul 15th, 2020
I Stock 504182212
Virgin Atlantic Raises $1.8 Billion
The airline is due to resume flights after suspending passenger services because of the virus.
Jul 15th, 2020
In this March 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and member of the recovery team retrieve the flight data recorder of the Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 cargo jet that crashed in the muddy marshland of Trinity Bay, east of Houston. Investigators say a pilot&apos;s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash in Texas.
NTSB: Co-Pilot to Blame for Cargo Plane Crash
“The first officer's training record was bluntly, well, terrible,” said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.
Jul 14th, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Is Now Richer than Warren Buffett
Six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.
Jul 13th, 2020
Workers stand near a Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner being built for American Airlines.
American Airlines Threatens to Cancel Boeing Max Orders
American could use Airbus instead, Boeing's archrival.
Jul 13th, 2020
SpaceShipTwo Unity on its second successful glide flight over Spaceport America in New Mexico, June 25, 2020.
Virgin Galactic to Unveil Spaceship's Interior
Final testing of the craft is nearing completion.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at a government meeting on space development at his office in Tokyo, June 29, 2020.
Japan to Boost Space Cooperation with US
Officials hope to contribute to an American mission to send astronauts to the moon.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Engineers watch the first driving test for the Mars 2020 rover Perseverance in a clean room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019.
Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again
If Perseverance isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait another two years.
Jul 2nd, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight.
Boeing Fell Short in 737 Max Disclosures
Engineers responsible for certifying the plane were not made aware of changes to a key system.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 30, 2020.
SpaceX Launches GPS Satellite
The Air Force satellite is the third in the most advanced line of GPS satellites.
Jul 1st, 2020