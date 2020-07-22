FAA Moves Closer to Approving 737 Max

The agency will issue a safety directive for the grounded Boeing plane "in the near future."

Jul 22nd, 2020
David Koenig
Boeing Max Ap
AP file

Federal safety regulators are moving closer to letting the grounded Boeing 737 Max fly again with changes that Boeing made to the plane after two deadly crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that “in the near future” it will issue a proposed safety directive for the plane. The agency gave no indication, however, of when it might lift its March 2019 order that grounded the plane.

The FAA said it would allow 45 days for public comment on Boeing’s proposed changes to the plane and pilot-training procedures to address problems found during investigations of the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which together killed 346 people.

Investigators have focused on a flight-control system, new to the Max, that pushed the nose of both planes down based on faulty readings from sensors. Boeing has been working to fix the system and make other changes since shortly after the first crash, in October 2018.

The FAA said posting the proposed airworthiness directive is an “important milestone,” but a “number of key steps remain” before passengers are allowed back on Max jets. The agency will publish a final safety directive. Separately, regulators from the U.S., Canada, Europe and Brazil will review proposed minimum pilot-training requirements. Boeing and the FAA recently flew a series of test flights.

“The FAA will not speculate when the work will be completed,” the agency said in a statement. “We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”

Congressional committees are looking into FAA’s certification of the Max. Lawmakers have faulted the FAA’s oversight of Boeing and proposed changes in FAA's reliance on employees of aircraft makers to analyze the safety of their own planes.

Nearly 400 Max jets were in service around the world when they were grounded, and since then Boeing has built several hundred more that have stacked up at company facilities.

More in Aerospace
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 Max jet in Renton, Wash., Dec. 16, 2019.
Boeing Sold 1 Plane Last Month
Customers canceled orders for 60 of the grounded 737 Max, and the company removed another 123 planes from its backlog.
Jul 15th, 2020
Download
FAA Says Landing Gear Can Crack on Some Aircraft
The issue could cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.
Jul 15th, 2020
I Stock 504182212
Virgin Atlantic Raises $1.8 Billion
The airline is due to resume flights after suspending passenger services because of the virus.
Jul 15th, 2020
In this March 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and member of the recovery team retrieve the flight data recorder of the Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 cargo jet that crashed in the muddy marshland of Trinity Bay, east of Houston. Investigators say a pilot&apos;s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash in Texas.
NTSB: Co-Pilot to Blame for Cargo Plane Crash
“The first officer's training record was bluntly, well, terrible,” said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.
Jul 14th, 2020
Thumb
Elon Musk Is Now Richer than Warren Buffett
Six of the seven richest people in the world are executives involved in the tech sector.
Jul 13th, 2020
Workers stand near a Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner being built for American Airlines.
American Airlines Threatens to Cancel Boeing Max Orders
American could use Airbus instead, Boeing's archrival.
Jul 13th, 2020
SpaceShipTwo Unity on its second successful glide flight over Spaceport America in New Mexico, June 25, 2020.
Virgin Galactic to Unveil Spaceship's Interior
Final testing of the craft is nearing completion.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at a government meeting on space development at his office in Tokyo, June 29, 2020.
Japan to Boost Space Cooperation with US
Officials hope to contribute to an American mission to send astronauts to the moon.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Engineers watch the first driving test for the Mars 2020 rover Perseverance in a clean room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019.
Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again
If Perseverance isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait another two years.
Jul 2nd, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight.
Boeing Fell Short in 737 Max Disclosures
Engineers responsible for certifying the plane were not made aware of changes to a key system.
Jul 1st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 30, 2020.
SpaceX Launches GPS Satellite
The Air Force satellite is the third in the most advanced line of GPS satellites.
Jul 1st, 2020
In this image taken from video, commander Chris Cassidy, right, and astronaut Bob Behnken perform a spacewalk, July 1, 2020.
Astronauts Perform 2nd Spacewalk to Swap Batteries
The new lithium-ion batteries should last the rest of the International Space Station's life.
Jul 1st, 2020