Boeing Shuts Down 787 Operations

Employees will receive paid leave for 10 working days.

David Mantey
Apr 7th, 2020
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
istock

Boeing is suspending all 787 operations at its facility in South Carolina indefinitely. The shutdown will start at the end of second shift on Wednesday, April 8 and impacts personnel in emergent operations, interiors and propulsion, among others.  

Some employees are able to continue working remotely, however, those who cannot work from home will receive paid leave for 10 working days. According to the company, the ten days is double the company's normal allotment. 

After 10 days, workers will have to dip into available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits. 

Boeing will provide all benefits as normal during the time off.  

The company is using the time to conduct enhanced cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain. 

On Sunday, Boeing extended the production shutdown in its Seattle-area facilities. Due to the coronavirus, operations are shutdown for the foreseeable future, keeping about 30,000 Washington-based workers idle.  

The company did not release the number of employees impacted in the South Carolina shutdown. 

