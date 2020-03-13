Virus Outbreak Clips Airlines' Wings After High-Flying Year

It’s a dramatic change of fortune for the industry, which finished 2019 with strong passenger demand.

Damian Troise
Mar 13th, 2020
In this July 18, 2018, file photo, a United Airlines commercial jet takes off as travelers sit at a gate in Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.
In this July 18, 2018, file photo, a United Airlines commercial jet takes off as travelers sit at a gate in Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines are stuck in a severe patch of turbulence as the virus outbreak causes passengers to cut back on travel, clouding the industry's growth prospects.

All big U.S. airlines have warned investors that their finances will take a hit, and many are cancelling flights because of slumping demand. It’s a dramatic change of fortune for the industry, which finished 2019 with strong passenger demand.

As governments across the globe implement quarantines and other strict measures to contain the virus, the outlook for the travel industry is darkening. Amazon, Apple and other companies are telling staff to skip business trips, an especially profitable market for airlines. Tourists worried about the virus or the risk of being stranded in a virus-stricken nation are also holding off booking trips.

The International Air Transport Association forecasts big losses for the industry.

“It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63 billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113 billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO, in a statement.

The IATA has said the impact will be on the same scale to the 2008 financial crisis, when airline shares lost 25% following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The virus outbreak hit just as the industry was forecasting mostly solid growth in 2020. United Airlines had forecast a profits between $11 and $13 per share after finishing 2019 with a profit of $11.58 per share.

A key measure of airlines' revenue was expected to rise 4.1% globally, according to the IATA.

All of those forecasts are now in doubt.

United Airlines is slashing capacity by 20% on international routes and by 10% in the U.S. starting in April. The airline also abandoned its financial forecasts for the year and asked employees to volunteer for unpaid leave.

American Airlines suspended flights to Seoul and Milan through April 25th, as well as flights to China. It also scrapped its annual financial forecasts.

Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, warned that it might cancel up to half its flights in the next few weeks, depending on how the virus outbreak develops.

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook for the industry to negative, saying it expects a sharp decline in passenger demand through the first half of the year. There is no clear picture how the industry will recover until the virus infections subside.

“Major unknowns — uncertainty about the virus's active period, its eventual geographic spread and the scale of infections in a given country or region — complicate efforts to project operational and financial impact for the industry,” Moody’s said.

More in Aerospace
In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, a commercial plane flies into a windy, cloudy sky at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal regulators are temporarily waiving a rule that has been causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes to avoid losing precious takeoff and landing rights at major airports. On Wednesday, March 11, the FAA said it was waiving the 80% rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FAA: No Need to Fly Empty Planes
Airlines must use 80% of their takeoff/landing 'slots' or risk forfeiting them.
Mar 11th, 2020
The Airbus Engineering Design &amp; Services initiative offers the company&rsquo;s knowledge and skills to other industries as illustrated by this wind tunnel evaluation of a motorcycle.
Airbus Opens Up to Other Industries
Company to extend expertise in aerodynamics, composite materials and stress analysis to improve automotive and nautical designs, among others.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this March 11, 2019, file photo, wreckage is piled at the crash scene of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
Pilots Made Fatal Decision Before Crash
Data in the Ethiopian update could renew questions about the pilots’ actions – in particular, their decision to turn MCAS back on.
Mar 10th, 2020
Delta Istock
Airlines Slash Flights
Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mar 10th, 2020
In this Dec. 22, 2019 file photo, the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft jettisons its heat shield before it lands in White Sands, N.M., after an aborted test flight to the International Space Station. On Friday, Feb. 6, 2020, NASA said Boeing faces 61 safety corrective actions following the unsuccessful December test.
Boeing Capsule Faces 61 Safety Fixes
The fixes follow last year's botched test flight.
Mar 10th, 2020
Ap20069283985393
No Closure 1 Year After Ethiopian Crash
The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.
Mar 9th, 2020
Mm E39 Thumb
SpaceX to Launch Tourists
Moving forward, the company hopes to offer up to two flights per year.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1139073776
FAA Seeks Penalty Against Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing of the proposed fine on Friday and gave the company 30 days to pay or respond to the allegations.
Mar 9th, 2020
This Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shows dozens of grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. A congressional committee says a &ldquo;culture of concealment&rdquo; at Boeing and poor oversight by federal regulators contributed to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jetliner. The House Transportation Committee issued a summary Friday, March 6, 2020, of its investigation so far into Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing's 'Culture of Concealment'
The committee Democrats' report said Boeing jeopardized safety by pressuring employees to speed up production of the plane.
Mar 9th, 2020
Flybe passenger planes are parked at Birmingham Airport, as Flybe, Europe&apos;s biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration, in Birmingham, England, Thursday March 5, 2020. UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home.
Virus Could Cost Airlines $113B
One British carrier has already collapsed.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test. Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago, the company said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales.
8K Reserved Space Flight Seat
The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Sunday, April 28, 2013 file photo, a Boeing 787 plane of the All Nippon Airways, ANA, prepares to land after a test flight at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025.
Japanese Carrier Orders 20 Dreamliners
They will replace the Boeing 777 series now in operation, a move that will reduce noise and emissions.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1079207428
Debris Found in 737 Max Fuel Tanks
Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.
Feb 24th, 2020