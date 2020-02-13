Airbus CEO Sees No Short-term Benefit from Boeing MAX Woes

Because it's safety related, it's a problem for the industry at large.

David McHugh
Feb 13th, 2020
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Commercial airliner maker Airbus is releasing 2019 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12.
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Commercial airliner maker Airbus is releasing 2019 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12.
AP Photo/Francois Mori, file

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Airbus' chief executive said Thursday that his company sees no short-term benefit from Boeing's troubles with its grounded 737 MAX because the competing A320 is sold out years ahead.

CEO Guillaume Faury said that safety was a shared concern in the industry. He made the remarks at the company's earnings news conference after it reported a loss of 1.36 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in 2019 because of a multibillion-euro bribery settlement with authorities in three countries.

The company otherwise saw a record year of aircraft deliveries and increased its dividend.

Operating earnings without one-time burdens rose 19% to 6.9 billion euros. The company said Thursday it would propose a dividend of 1.80 euros per share, up 9% from 2017. Revenues rose 11% to 70.5 billion euros as the company ramped up production of its A320 twinjet.

Faury called it “a strong underlying financial performance” while acknowledging that “of course we cannot be satisfied” with the net loss.

Asked how much Airbus had benefited from Boeing's troubles, he said that “it might look like a paradox, but in the short term we do not benefit from the situation with a competitor.”

“It has to do with safety, and safety is paramount for the industry. This is one of the things we all have in common.”

He added that “we cannot take benefits on the 320. We are sold out through 2025 roughly and therefore we cannot step in to offset the needs of airline customers that will not be fulfilled" due to the grounding of the MAX.

Airbus saw deliveries of 863 commercial aircraft, up from 800 in the year before. The company boosted orders to 768 as competitor Boeing stumbled because of the grounding of the 737 MAX jet after two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing’s net orders were negative because of cancellations and the bankruptcy of a large customer, India’s Jet Airways, and came in at minus 87.

The large net loss reflected 3.6 billion euros set aside to cover a criminal settlement with authorities in the U.S., France and Britain over past corrupt practices. The company also lost 1.2 billion euros because of troubles with its A400M military transport program and 221 million euros because the German government suspended export licenses to Saudi Arabia through March.

Airbus is legally headquartered in the Netherlands but has its main base in Toulouse, France, and factories there and in Hamburg, Germany, Seville, Spain, Tianjin, China, and Mobile, Alabama, in the U.S. It also makes military aircraft, helicopters and satellites.

More in Aerospace
In this Aug 3, 2016 file photo, a damaged Boeing 777 is seen at the Dubai airport after it crash-landed, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. An investigative report released Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, found that the pilots of an Emirates flight that crashed in 2016 and caught fire in Dubai failed to realize the engines of their Boeing 777 remained idle as they tried to take off from a failed landing attempt.
Crashed Plane Had Idled Engines
A lack of training and reliance on automation were cited as factors in the crash.
Feb 6th, 2020
Rescue members evacuate an injured person from the wreckage of a plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul&apos;s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Airliner Skids Off Runway in Istanbul
Passengers had to scramble through the split fuselage to escape.
Feb 6th, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 476659696
Delta to Launch New Uniform Program
Current uniforms are reportedly causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Airbus says it has reached potential settlement agreements with financial investigators in the U.S., Britain and France. British and French authorities are investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus&apos; use of outside consultants to sell planes.
Settlement May Cost Airbus $4B
While costly, the settlement would allow Airbus executives to avoid trial.
Jan 31st, 2020
This Dec. 3, 2018 file photo provided by the Mexican Presidential press office shows the presidential airplane at the presidential hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. Mexico is trying to sell its luxurious presidential jet to Canada, but will raffle the plane off if the Canadians don&apos;t want it, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Mexico Tries to Sell Presidential Jet
If Canada declines to purchase the luxurious plane, Mexico will raffle it off.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Boeing Posts First Annual Loss Since 1997
Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1 billion in the fourth quarter as revenue plunged 37%.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, her 319th consecutive day in space _ that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She&apos;s been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule.
Astronaut Craves Salsa after 11 Months Aloft
She's been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo Southwest pilots prepare for a flight at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Boeing Max Holds Back Airline Growth
On Thursday, American Airlines executives said they canceled 10,000 flights in the fourth quarter because of the idled planes.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this photo made available by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch via Twitter on Dec. 26, 2019, she and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a photo with a cookie baked on the International Space Station. The results are finally in for the first chocolate chip cookie bake-off in space.
First Space-Baked Cookies Took 2 Hours
And how do they taste? No one knows.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing doesn&apos;t expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Max Not Expected til Summer
That timetable — the latest of several delays in the plane's approval process — will create more headaches for airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A during a test flight to demonstrate the capsule&apos;s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
SpaceX Destroys Rocket in Test
No one was aboard for the wild ride in the skies above Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.
Jan 19th, 2020
Fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max, stored at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, KS.
Kansas Better Prepared for Layoffs
During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.
Jan 17th, 2020