New Boeing CEO Inherits Crisis

He must try to restore the company's battered reputation and the impression that it put profit over safety.

David Koenig
Jan 13th, 2020
n this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company&apos;s IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Calhoun took over Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, as Boeing&apos;s third CEO in the last five years, following the firing last month of Dennis Muilenburg.
n this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company's IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Calhoun took over Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, as Boeing's third CEO in the last five years, following the firing last month of Dennis Muilenburg.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Changing CEOs was the easy part. Now it's up to Boeing's new leader to deal with a crisis caused by two crashes and the grounding of the company's best-selling plane.

David Calhoun took over Monday as Boeing's third CEO in the last five years, following the firing last month of Dennis Muilenburg.

Calhoun will oversee Boeing's legal strategy as it deals with dozens of lawsuits by families of the 346 people who died in crashes of the 737 Max jetliner. Calhoun's to-do-list also includes repairing Boeing's strained relationship with its chief regulator, and overseeing compensation to airline customers who canceled thousands of flights because their Boeing jets were grounded.

Maybe most significantly, he must try to restore the company's battered reputation and the impression that it put profit over safety.

In an email to employees, which Boeing made available to the public, Calhoun spelled out several priorities for 2020. First, he wrote, is safely returning the Max to service, followed by restoring trust in the company.

"This is a crucial time for Boeing," Calhoun said. "I see greatness in this company, but I also see opportunities to be better. Much better."

Calhoun said he will spend his first weeks as CEO listening to employees, customers and regulators and assuring them Boeing is on the way to meeting their expectations. Boeing declined to make him available for interviews.

Calhoun is an experienced executive who once ran General Electric's jet-engine business and served as chairman of the Boeing board for 10 years. His fellow directors described him Monday as the right fit for CEO.

"With deep industry experience and a proven track record of performance, Dave is the right leader to navigate Boeing through this challenging time in our 104-year legacy," said Lawrence Kellner, a former United Airlines CEO who is replacing Calhoun as Boeing chairman.

Boeing is halting Max production until it knows when the Federal Aviation Administration will approve fixes that company engineers are making to the plane's software and other systems. While Boeing says it will find other work for idled employees, those at major suppliers are not so lucky. Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages for the Max, said Friday it will lay off 2,800 people.

Boeing is so big that the loss of exports from the Max grounding is weighing on the entire U.S. economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Boeing is one of the nation's largest exporters "and with the 737 Max, I think that could impact GDP as much as 50 basis points this year.”

Fifty basis points is one-half of one percentage point. Mnuchin said on Fox News that Boeing could reduce U.S. economic growth in 2020 from around 3% (higher than many private economists forecast) to 2.5%.

In the latest black eye for Boeing, a new batch of documents released last week appeared to show that employees hid safety problems from regulators and doubted the safety of the Max while it was in development.

It is not clear when regulators will let the Max fly again. Officials who are investigating crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia have focused on flight control software that was not included on previous versions of the 737. Before both crashes, the software pushed down the plane’s nose based on a faulty readings from a single sensor.

Fixing the plane has taken longer than Boeing expected, and that has strained relations between the company and the FAA. The agency's new administrator, Stephen Dickson, grew irritated by Boeing predictions about a quick return of the Max.

More recently, questions have arisen about other problems on the Max including wiring bundles that could be too close together, raising a potential risk of fire. Separately, the FAA has in recent weeks announced it wants to fine Boeing $9.3 million for installing substandard parts on the wings of some Max jets and other 737s – more than 300 planes in all — due to poor oversight of suppliers.

Boeing’s problems aren’t limited to jetliners, either. Last month a Boeing spacecraft that was to dock with the International Space Station flunked its mission when it couldn’t reach the right orbit above Earth.

Boeing announced on Dec. 23 that it would replace Muilenburg. An interim CEO took over for three weeks while Calhoun, who was most recently a private-equity executive, cut ties to other companies.

Calhoun, 62, will get a base salary of $1.4 million but potentially several million more in bonuses and stock awards, including $7 million if he gets the Max back in service. Three Senate Democrats complained that the bonus gives Calhoun reason to rush the Max back into the sky before safety is assured.

Scott Hamilton, an analyst who has tracked Boeing for years, said the company needs radical changes including a board shakeup. He is not sure that Calhoun is the right person because, as a 10-year board member, "he was part of the problem.”

The company has recovered from past problems including the over-budget 787 Dreamliner. "Boeing will survive," Hamilton said. “It's going to take them a decade to work their way through this problem.”

More in Aerospace
Boeing Flying Ap
Boeing Slid Max Problems Past FAA
In one exchange, an employee told a colleague they wouldn't let their family ride on a 737 Max.
Jan 9th, 2020
Airbus Ap
Airbus Adds 275 Jobs
Airbus currently employs about 1,000 people at the site assembling A220 and A320 models.
Jan 9th, 2020
Boeing Problems Persist Ap
Max a Growing Toll on Suppliers
More than 40 aerospace companies provide parts and services for production of that aircraft.
Jan 9th, 2020
Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is moved to the Pegasus barge, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be transported to NASA&apos;s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test.
Rocket Part Ferried on Mississippi
A huge component of a new rocket system was wheeled slowly from a New Orleans spacecraft factory on Wednesday to a barge that will float it up the Mississippi River for testing.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 26, 2018, showing the actual Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 UR-PSR plane that crashed Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, seen here as it waits to takeoff at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine. This Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran&apos;s main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said.
737 Crashes in Iran
It is too early to know what caused the crash and whether Boeing bears any responsibility for the lives of the people who died on the 737.
Jan 8th, 2020
Virgin Galactic Ap
Virgin Galactic Ship Reaches Milestone
The company now has two spaceships which are structurally complete.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Jan, 7, 2020, it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company&apos;s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people.
Boeing: Pilots Will Need More Training
It's a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this March 27, 2019, photo taken with a fish-eye lens, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane sits on the assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. The looming production shutdown of Boeing 737 Max jets is taking a toll on a key supplier. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is asking employees if they will take voluntarily buyouts. Spirit suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the Max on Jan. 1, 2020, after Boeing told the Wichita, Kansas, company to suspend shipments.
Spirit AeroSystems May Cut Jobs
Spirit has about 15,000 employees in the U.S.
Jan 8th, 2020
Space X Facility Ap
SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites
This time, SpaceX is testing a dark coating to appease astronomers who are fearful of the skies being spoiled.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this file photo dated Monday, March 11, 2019, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Air Crash Deaths Fall by Half
There was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million commercial flights.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International turns as it taxis for take off for a test flight at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again. The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review all possible ramifications of the changes it is making on the plane.
Boeing Max Problems Grow
During an audit, Boeing discovered a problem with electrical wiring used for the plane's controls.
Jan 6th, 2020
The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is seen after it landed in White Sands, N.M., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Boeing safely landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station that threatened to set back the company&apos;s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.
Boeing Capsule Returns
Barely a half hour into the flight, it failed to fire its thrusters to give chase to the space station and ended up in the wrong orbit.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on &apos;Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing&apos;s 737 MAX&apos; on Capitol Hill in Washington. Muilenburg is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled Max 737 aircraft. The board of directors said Monday, Dec. 23 that Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board&apos;s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13, 2020.
Boeing CEO to Step Down Immediately
The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, Kan., sit covered in tarps near the factory. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state may have to help pay workers at aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems to keep them on the assembly line if the Boeing 737 Max stays grounded much longer.
Spirit to Halt Boeing Deliveries
Spirit employs 13,500 people and half of its revenue comes from supplying 737 components.
Dec 20th, 2019