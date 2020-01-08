Moon River: Rocket Part Ferried on the Mighty Mississippi

Stacey Plaisance
Jan 8th, 2020
Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is moved to the Pegasus barge, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be transported to NASA&apos;s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test.
Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA's Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is moved to the Pegasus barge, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be transported to NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With a brass band playing and a parade of workers sporting Mardi Gras beads, a huge component of a new rocket system was wheeled slowly from a New Orleans spacecraft factory on Wednesday to a barge that will float it up the Mississippi River for testing.

The recently completed “core stage” of NASA's Space Launch System, which dwarfed the hundreds of of NASA and Boeing employees, was to be taken to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans. Space Launch System rockets are expected to eventually take astronauts to the moon as part of NASA's Artemis program.

The core stage — which measures 212 feet (65 meters) from end to end and more than 27 feet (8 meters) in diameter — was transported like a giant Carnival float from the Michoud Assembly Center in eastern New Orleans to the barge as workers took pictures.

It will undergo tests at Stennis ahead of the first Artemis launch, currently planned for 2021, said Tony Castilleja, a systems engineer with the Boeing Space Team.

The SLS core stage, with four huge engines, is the largest rocket stage NASA has assembled since the Apollo stages that first powered crewed missions to the Moon.

It will be used for Artemis I, a test-flight without a crew.

Artemis II is to send up a crewed spacecraft. The third mission, Artemis III, would put a man and woman on the south pole of the moon, with an eye toward a continued presence that would lead eventually to a trip to Mars.

Terry Teal, a NASA employee for 30 years, was among the first sent from Houston to New Orleans to begin work on the SLS rocket eight years ago. He brought his wife and stepdaughter to witness the roll-out. He said it’s an exciting time for those who worked on the rocket and the family members who supported them.

The core stage is the spine of the SLS rocket. Its four RS-25 engines will produce 2 million pounds (8.9 million Newtons) of thrust. The liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank hold 733,000 gallons (2.8 million liters) of propellant.

In addition to the tanks, the core stage houses the vehicle’s avionics system including the flight computers, the vehicle navigation system and the main propulsion system, which feeds propellant to the engines.

NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024.

More in Aerospace
In this file photo dated Monday, March 11, 2019, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Air Crash Deaths Fall by Half
There was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million commercial flights.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International turns as it taxis for take off for a test flight at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing faces a growing checklist of items it could be forced to fix before federal safety officials let the grounded 737 Max airliner fly again. The Federal Aviation Administration recently asked Boeing to review all possible ramifications of the changes it is making on the plane.
Boeing Max Problems Grow
During an audit, Boeing discovered a problem with electrical wiring used for the plane's controls.
Jan 6th, 2020
The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is seen after it landed in White Sands, N.M., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Boeing safely landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station that threatened to set back the company&apos;s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.
Boeing Capsule Returns
Barely a half hour into the flight, it failed to fire its thrusters to give chase to the space station and ended up in the wrong orbit.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on &apos;Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing&apos;s 737 MAX&apos; on Capitol Hill in Washington. Muilenburg is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled Max 737 aircraft. The board of directors said Monday, Dec. 23 that Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board&apos;s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13, 2020.
Boeing CEO to Step Down Immediately
The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, Kan., sit covered in tarps near the factory. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state may have to help pay workers at aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems to keep them on the assembly line if the Boeing 737 Max stays grounded much longer.
Spirit to Halt Boeing Deliveries
Spirit employs 13,500 people and half of its revenue comes from supplying 737 components.
Dec 20th, 2019
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Boeing Starliner Test Hits Snag
The capsule went off course minutes after the launch.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this photo made available by NASA, Boeing&apos;s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. It is scheduled for liftoff to the International Space Station on Friday.
Boeing's Starliner Crew Capsule Heads to Space
NASA hired private companies to build and fly the capsules while it focused on a new generation of moonshots and other distant travel.
Dec 19th, 2019
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
Gov: Kansas May Help Pay Spirit Workers
Spirit AeroSystems now has dozens of 737 Max fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.
Dec 19th, 2019
Mme9 Thumb
Boeing Bows Out of $85B Military Bid
The winner-take-all award is set to be the largest contract awarded in 2020, but Boeing has walked away.
Dec 18th, 2019
Boeing workers exit the plant in front of a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
Boeing to Halt Production on Max
The plant's 12,000 workers won't be laid off 'at this time.'
Dec 17th, 2019
A pilot waves from the flight deck of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prior to a flight Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. After the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max in 2018, federal safety officials estimated that there could be 15 more fatal crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn&apos;t fix a critical automated flight-control system, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
Boeing May Cut Production on Max
Stocks tumbled on the report, that added the airplane maker could even end production all together.
Dec 16th, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday that an FAA analysis of the 737 Max performed after a fatal crash in 2018 predicted &apos;as many as 15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet&apos; during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
FAA: More Max Crashes Would've Occurred
Analysis predicted more crashes after the first Max disaster, but the FAA didn't ground the plane until a second deadly crash occurred.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. The union president of Southwest Airlines pilots worries that Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service, and he says Southwest should consider buying planes from another company. The union president, Jon Weaks, adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever.
Southwest to Share $125M Boeing Settlement
Without the planes, Southwest has said that it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing&apos;s grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe&apos;s Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
Airbus Beats Boeing Again
Boeing received 63 orders in November, but 52 cancellations.
Dec 11th, 2019