Sandvik Introduces 3D-Printed Components in Cemented Carbide

Cemented carbides possess inherent hardness, which can prove difficult to machine.

May 9th, 2022
Nolan Beilstein
3D Printed Cemented Carbide Component
3D Printed Cemented Carbide Component
Sandvik

Engineering company Sandvik announced it would broaden its offering to include 3D-printed components in cemented carbide.

Used in industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, metal cutting and food, cemented carbides possess inherent hardness, which can prove difficult to machine. 

 

Sandvik’s 3D-printed cemented carbide is based on a tailor-made powder attained through a proprietary process.

Cemented carbide’s matrix structure consists mainly of cobalt and tungsten carbide and is uniquely tough. The extreme durability of the material makes the printed components appropriate for industries seeking to optimize production efficiency, especially in challenging environments. 

“The most critical component in our process is working with powders that have the right properties,” said Anders Ohlsson, the lead product manager at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. “Above all, high density crucially impacts the quality achievable in terms of material properties and geometry. Sandvik has developed a powder and a process that are unique.”

More in Additive Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Aerojet Rocketdyne uses metal 3D printing technology from Velo3D to make a critical flight component lighter, smaller and less expensive than its predecessors.
To the Moon and Beyond with Additive Manufacturing
Beginning in 2022, NASA will place unmanned Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit.
Apr 11th, 2022
Dropping in on aircraft carrier
The Missing Link to Additive Manufacturing: Merging DfAM and Data
End-to-end digital manufacturing solution, designed for the DoD, will enable large organizations to manage and scale their AM processes.
Mar 25th, 2022
Kurtz Ersa Partnership
Würth Additive Group Inks Deal to Distribute Kurtz Esra 3D Printers
It broadens Würth Additive Group’s ability to support high-end production through Kurtz Ersa’s proprietary Perfect Angle Printing technology.
Mar 18th, 2022
Smithsonian Castle, Washington.
Smithsonian Displays 3D Printed Statue of Manufacturing Scientist
Amy Elliott leads Oak Ridge National Laboratory's robotics and intelligent systems group.
Mar 15th, 2022
Two choke valves, optimized with IMI Critical’s DRAG technology, after 3D printing with Velo3D’s Sapphire system and finishing.
Additive Manufacturing Poised to Make a Value Impact on Oil & Gas Supply Chain
O&G operators need a way to acquire key replacement parts reliably and quickly.
Mar 8th, 2022
Nolan Thumb
When 3D Printing Will Move Past 'Pet Projects' in Auto Industry
A report projects the automotive additive manufacturing market to be worth more than $12 billion by 2028.
Mar 1st, 2022
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, U.S. Department of Defense leadership, and University of Maine officials at an event celebrating the production of the world’s largest 3D-printed logistics vessel, Feb. 25, 2022.
Pentagon to Deploy the World's Largest 3D-Printed Boat
It will serve as a logistics vessel.
Feb 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 02 16 At 1 10 20 Pm
Carbon Unveils Flame-Retardant Resin
Offers an unmatched combination of flame retardance, functional toughness, high strength and long-term stability.
Feb 17th, 2022
Dsc00026
Stratasys Donates Cutting-Edge 3D Printers to University of Minnesota Lab
The lab will utilize 3D printing technology for student and physician education as well as medical device research.
Feb 14th, 2022
The M3 and M3 MAX
Carbon Announces New M3 Series 3D Printers
The developer of DLS 3D printing technology said it brings a number of new features to create a simpler 3D-printing experience.
Feb 1st, 2022
One of the end-products the UD researchers and colleagues are investigating is the creation of bio-resins for 3D printing.
Researchers Turn Paper Waste into High-Performance Plastics
But they need to be economical if anyone is going to use them.
Jan 21st, 2022