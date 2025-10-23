Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Canada Will Double Its Non-U.S. Exports as Canadians Can't Rely on U.S.

Carney said that Canada's former strengths — based on close ties to America — have become vulnerabilities.

Rob Gillies
Oct 23, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a speech at the University of Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2025.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a speech at the University of Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2025.
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Mark Carney set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, saying American tariffs are causing a chill in investment.

Carney, who will release his government's budget on Nov. 4, said Wednesday many of Canada's former strengths — based on close ties to America — have become vulnerabilities.

"The jobs of workers in our industries most affected by U.S. tariffs — autos, steel, lumber — are under threat. Our businesses are holding back investments, restrained by the pall of uncertainty that is hanging over all of us," Carney said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty with tariffs, most offensively by claiming Canada could be "the 51st state."

Carney reiterated in an evening address to Canadians that the decades-long process of an ever-closer economic relationship between the Canadian and U.S. economies is now over.

"The U.S. has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression," Carney said.

"We have to take care of ourselves because we can't rely on one foreign partner."

Tensions between the neighbors and longtime allies have eased slightly in recent months as Carney tries to get a trade deal with Trump, but tariffs are taking a toll, particularly in the aluminum, steel, auto and lumber sectors.

More than 75% of Canada's exports go to the U.S.

"We are re-engaging with the global giants India and China," he said.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border daily.

Canada's free trade deal with the U.S. is up for review in 2026.

Carney called Canada an "energy superpower" and said the country has third largest reserves of oil and the fourth largest reserves of natural gas in the world.

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports are from Canada.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing in for national security.

"I will always be straight about the challenges we have to face and the choices we must make," Carney said. "To be clear, we won't transform our economy easily or in a few months — it will take some sacrifices and some time."

Latest in Trade
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 14, 2025
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attends the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Sept. 24, 2025.
China Borrows from the U.S. Playbook to Hit Back in Trade War
October 21, 2025
I Stock 1348286558
Truce Fizzles as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Return to Full Boil
October 13, 2025
Ap25283544165226
Trump Threatens Tech Export Limits, New 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports Starting Nov. 1 or Sooner
October 10, 2025
Related Stories
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attends the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Sept. 24, 2025.
Trade
China Borrows from the U.S. Playbook to Hit Back in Trade War
I Stock 1348286558
Trade
Truce Fizzles as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Return to Full Boil
Ap25283544165226
Trade
Trump Threatens Tech Export Limits, New 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports Starting Nov. 1 or Sooner
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Trade
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
I Stock 1348286558
Trade
Truce Fizzles as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Return to Full Boil
Beijing may sense an opening amid a government shutdown and the impacts of an ongoing trade war.
October 13, 2025
Ap25283544165226
Trade
Trump Threatens Tech Export Limits, New 100% Tariff on Chinese Imports Starting Nov. 1 or Sooner
The president said he is imposing these new tariffs because of export controls placed on rare earth elements by China.
October 10, 2025
An aerial view of a container port is seen in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, on June 6, 2024.
Trade
China Hits U.S. Ships with Tit-for-Tat Port Fees Before Trade Talks
China said the special fees are "countermeasures" in response to "wrongful" U.S. practices.
October 10, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, at a press conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2025.
Trade
WTO Says AI-Related Buying Binge, Spike in U.S. Imports Spur Unexpected Rise in Trade
The trade body is sharply raising its forecast for the year.
October 8, 2025
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a joint statement with Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Planalto presidential palace, Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 25, 2025.
Trade
Lula Asks Trump to Lift 40% Tariff on Brazilian Imports
Brazil is one of three G20 countries with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus.
October 7, 2025
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Sept. 7, 2025.
Trade
Japan's Lead Trade Negotiator Defends Tariffs Deal with U.S.
Japan’s economy depends heavily on exports.
October 2, 2025
Factory workers operate machines to make garments at United Aryan EPZ Limited in Ruaraka on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March 21, 2025.
Trade
Thousands of Jobs at Risk in Africa as U.S. Trade Deal Expires
The agreement has allowed African nations to effectively compete with Asian exporters.
September 30, 2025
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Trade
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
The truck tariff could be aimed at Mexico, where many are produced.
September 29, 2025
Saronic 2
Trade
Unmanned Vehicle Maker, Military Shipbuilder Among 6 U.S. Companies Sanctioned by China
Three were added to the "unreliable entity list," effectively banning them from trade with China.
September 25, 2025
Mpho Parks Tau, mayor of Johannesburg, launch the first State of City Climate Finance report at COP21 in Paris, Dec. 4, 2015.
Trade
South African Officials Talk Tariffs in Washington
South Africa's trade ministry said that the discussions were "cordial and constructive."
September 22, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, presents Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum with an official World Cup soccer ball before they meet at the Palacio National in Mexico City, Thursday, Sep 18, 2025.
Trade
Leaders of Canada, Mexico Vow Closer Economic Ties in Face of Trump Trade Uncertainty
More than 75% of Canada's exports and more than 80% of Mexico's go to the U.S.
September 19, 2025
Vehicles are parked for export at a Yokohama port, near Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2025.
Trade
Japan's Exports to the U.S. Continue to Fall, Hit by Trump's Tariffs
August marks the fifth straight month of export decline for Japan.
September 17, 2025
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington, during an event with President Donald Trump.
Trade
China Launches Probes Targeting U.S. Semiconductors Ahead of Madrid Trade Talks
Probes target certain analog IC chips imported from the U.S.
September 15, 2025
A Mexican flag hangs at the National Palace, where a portrait of former Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hangs, as President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers her first state-of-the-nation address in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
Trade
Mexico Proposes New Import Taxes on 1,400 Products to Boost National Production
The move coincides with U.S. pressure to present a united front against China.
September 12, 2025