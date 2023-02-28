Father of Cellphone Sees Dark Side of Mobility

But he also has hope for future technology.

Kelvin Chan
Feb 28, 2023
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, during an interview with The Associated Press at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The four-day show kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It's the world's biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry.
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, during an interview with The Associated Press at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The four-day show kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. It's the world's biggest and most influential meeting for the mobile tech industry.
AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holding the bulky brick cellphone he’s credited with inventing 50 years ago, Martin Cooper thinks about the future.

Little did he know when he made the first call on a New York City street from a thick gray prototype that our world — and our information — would come to be encapsulated on a sleek glass sheath where we search, connect, like and buy.

He's optimistic that future advances in mobile technology can transform human lives but is also worried about risks smartphones pose to privacy and young people.

“My most negative opinion is we don’t have any privacy anymore because everything about us is now recorded someplace and accessible to somebody who has enough intense desire to get it,” the 94-year-old told The Associated Press at MWC, or Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest wireless trade show where he was getting a lifetime award this week in Barcelona.

Besides worrying about the erosion of privacy, Cooper also acknowledged the negative side effects that come with smartphones and social media, such as internet addiction and making it easy for children to access harmful content.

But Cooper, describing himself as a dreamer and an optimist, said he's hopeful that advances in cellphone technology have the potential to revolutionize areas like education and health care.

“Between the cellphone and medical technology and the Internet, we are going to conquer disease,” he said.

It's a long way from where he started.

Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone on a Manhattan street on April 3, 1973, using a prototype device that his team at Motorola had started designing only five months earlier.

Cooper used the Dyna-TAC phone to famously call his rival at Bell Labs, owned by AT&T. It was, literally, the world's first brick phone, weighing 2.5 pounds and measuring 11 inches. Cooper spent the best part of the next decade working to bring a commercial version of the device to market.

The call help kick-start the cellphone revolution, but looking back on that moment 50 years later, “we had no way of knowing this was the historic moment,” Cooper said.

“The only thing that I was worried about: ‘Is this thing going to work?' And it did," he said Monday.

While blazing a trial for the wireless communications industry, he hoped that cellphone technology was just getting started.

Cooper said he's “not crazy” about the shape of modern smartphones, blocks of plastic, metal and glass. He thinks phones will evolve so that they will be “distributed on your body," perhaps as sensors “measuring your health at all times.”

Batteries could even be replaced by human energy.

"The human body is the charging station, right? You ingest food, you create energy. Why not have this receiver for your ear embedded under your skin, powered by your body?" he imagined.

Cooper also acknowledged there's a dark side to advances — the risk to privacy and to children.

Regulators in Europe, where there are strict data privacy rules, and elsewhere are concerned about apps and digital ads that track user activity, allowing tech and digital ad companies to build up rich profiles of users.

“It’s going to get resolved, but not easily,” Cooper said. “There are people now that can justify measuring where you are, where you’re making your phone calls, who you’re calling, what you access on the Internet.”

Smartphone use by children is another area that needs limits, Cooper said. One idea is to have “various internets curated for different audiences.”

Five-year-olds should be able to use the internet to help them learn, but “we don’t want them to have access to pornography and to things that they don’t understand," he said.

The inspiration for Cooper's cellphone idea was not the personal communicators on Star Trek, but comic strip detective Dick Tracy's radio wristwatch. As for his own phone use, Cooper says he checks email and does online searches for information to settle dinner table arguments.

However, “there are many things that I have not yet learned,” he said. “I still don’t know what TikTok is.”

Latest in Technology
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Zmx A
Single Sensor Able to Measure Fill Heights of Bins in Three Dimensions
February 28, 2023
Image001
U-Grooved Industrial Track Wheels Ideal for Crane Cables, Pulleys
February 28, 2023
Muratec Ledger A3 (2)
Four-Tote Carriage Mini-Load Crane Useful for Product Storage, Retrieval
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Automated Warehouse
Technology
Lighting the Path to Dark Warehouses
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth looks over the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank as she tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lima, Ohio.
Technology
Tank Plant in Small Ohio City Plays Big Role in Ukraine War
A woman walks in front of SoftBank store in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Jan. 20, 2020. Japanese investor SoftBank Group reported Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 that it sank into a deep loss for the October-December quarter, slammed by the global plunge in technology shares.
Technology
Japan's SoftBank Logs $5.9B Loss as Tech Investments Tumble
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Zmx A
Technology
Single Sensor Able to Measure Fill Heights of Bins in Three Dimensions
The Banner ZMX 3D Time of Flight Sensor detects varying heights within a 3D space.
February 28, 2023
Image001
Technology
U-Grooved Industrial Track Wheels Ideal for Crane Cables, Pulleys
The track wheels are also ideal for applications with rolling gates and doors.
February 28, 2023
Muratec Ledger A3 (2)
Technology
Four-Tote Carriage Mini-Load Crane Useful for Product Storage, Retrieval
It can move up to 400 totes per hour.
February 28, 2023
A sampling of the manual fixture clamps from Fixtureworks.
Technology
Fixtureworks Bolsters Manual Clamps Lineup
The product mix includes clamp accessories.
February 28, 2023
Harrington Sized
Technology
Mini Electric Chain Hoists
These hoists have a compact and rugged die-cast aluminum body with no sharp edges and feature a high-performance motor brake.
February 24, 2023
Worksman Cycles Ap
Technology
In Plant Personnel Movement Going Green with Industrial Tricycles
Worksman Tricycles are lower cost than motorized vehicles, emit no fumes, require no fuel, operate at safe speeds and are simple to maintain.
February 24, 2023
Apf54 Pac Electric (1)
Technology
Electric Self-Priming Dewatering Pumps Cover Variety of Applications
Operators can reduce energy consumption and noise generation under normal operating conditions.
February 23, 2023
Merritt Evolve2 Full View
Technology
New Joystick Technology Designed for Any Mobile Equipment Application
It boasts a new performance-driven handle design.
February 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 21 At 3 54 12 Pm
Technology
Don’t Overdesign Your Battery
Design engineers must strike a balance between two inherently competing goals: long-term product performance versus price.
February 21, 2023
A variety of micro injection molded components.
Technology
Micro Molded Plastics Push Limits of Tiny Parts
The world is getting smaller.
February 21, 2023
Conveyor Components Sized
Technology
Magnetically Coupled Motion Speed Control
The Mag-Neat-O can shut down rotating equipment before severe damage is encountered.
February 20, 2023
Dillon Sized
Technology
Dillon Enhances Jaw Gripping Force with Carbinite Coating
Carbinite reduces or eliminates slippage, thus improving the grip on workpieces to improve mill performance and reduce cycle times.
February 20, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Robotics Are Stuck in Neutral Without Human Management
In the early days, the thinking was that robots will eventually outsmart humans and there will be less need for human capital. This has clearly not been the case.
February 19, 2023
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Road Ahead for OT Security
Organizations are making too little progress towards operational technology asset protection.
February 19, 2023