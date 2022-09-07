Datanomix, ProShop ERP Partner on Automated Job Costing

Datanomix (Booth #135958) and ProShop ERP (Booth #133027) yesterday announced a partnership to help manufacturers deliver more insights from operational data. The first of many new features delivers automated job costing analytics that compare ProShop target takt times for part production to actual part performance at the machine.

The ability to compare ProShop targets to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks offers complete clarity on gross margin performance on a per part basis relative to machining operations while highlighting where the greatest opportunities for margin improvement exist.

A ProShop ERP integration is now available inside the Datanomix platform. By enabling this integration, Datanomix automatically matches part numbers in the machine code to those from the ProShop ERP system and extracts target takt times. These targets are integrated into the Datanomix Quote Calibration Report to quickly identify opportunities for margin improvement by comparing the ProShop target takt times to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks. Pre-packaged filters in the report show exactly which jobs to work on.

Both companies will be attending the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Illinois, from September 12 - 17, 2022.

For more information and a demonstration of the combined solution, visit www.datanomix.io/schedule-a-demo/.