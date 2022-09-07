Datanomix, ProShop ERP Partner on Automated Job Costing

IEN Staff
Sep 7, 2022
Datanomix Pro Shop Media Assets Logo Lockup

Datanomix (Booth #135958) and ProShop ERP (Booth #133027) yesterday announced a partnership to help manufacturers deliver more insights from operational data. The first of many new features delivers automated job costing analytics that compare ProShop target takt times for part production to actual part performance at the machine.

The ability to compare ProShop targets to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks offers complete clarity on gross margin performance on a per part basis relative to machining operations while highlighting where the greatest opportunities for margin improvement exist.

A ProShop ERP integration is now available inside the Datanomix platform. By enabling this integration, Datanomix automatically matches part numbers in the machine code to those from the ProShop ERP system and extracts target takt times. These targets are integrated into the Datanomix Quote Calibration Report to quickly identify opportunities for margin improvement by comparing the ProShop target takt times to Datanomix actuals and benchmarks. Pre-packaged filters in the report show exactly which jobs to work on.

Both companies will be attending the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Illinois, from September 12 - 17, 2022.

For more information and a demonstration of the combined solution, visit www.datanomix.io/schedule-a-demo/

Latest in Technology
Gh Liquid Level
Accurate Liquid Level Detection of Adhesives & Sealants
September 2, 2022
Circor
CIRCOR Announces Launch of Pump Unit
September 2, 2022
Mfg Data
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
August 31, 2022
Form-A-Tread Original durable epoxy paste consists of 100% solids that, once applied, can last for years in high traffic areas, including warehouse and storage facilities.
Form-A-Tread Original Improves Facility Stair Safety
August 30, 2022
Related Stories
Best 001 Xlarge
Technology
Faster Changeover, Longer Tool Life Top Features at Tooling & Workholding Pavilion
OnRobot's RG6 gripper tending a pin stamper.
Technology
OnRobot Previews D:PLOY for Machine Tending at IMTS
Direct Robot Control from Mitsubishi Electric Automation allows the CNC to directly control a robot via EIA (G and M-code commands). The robot can be controlled with the same programming language as machine tools.
Technology
Mitsubishi to Offer Interactive Demos of Advanced Machining, Automation at IMTS 2022
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
OnRobot's RG6 gripper tending a pin stamper.
Technology
OnRobot Previews D:PLOY for Machine Tending at IMTS
It speeds deployment of robotic machine cells.
September 7, 2022
Direct Robot Control from Mitsubishi Electric Automation allows the CNC to directly control a robot via EIA (G and M-code commands). The robot can be controlled with the same programming language as machine tools.
Technology
Mitsubishi to Offer Interactive Demos of Advanced Machining, Automation at IMTS 2022
On demo is a video game programmed entirely with Mitsubishi Electric Automation components.
September 7, 2022
The SimplySnap platform for Energy Management allows the facility to use standards-based software protocols and hardware interface devices to connect to existing equipment.
Technology
Synapse to Showcase Facility Performance Optimization at IMTS 2022
The company will have a live demo of energy management and equipment uptime solutions.
September 7, 2022
Gh Liquid Level
Technology
Accurate Liquid Level Detection of Adhesives & Sealants
The latest addition to the Dynatrol line of level detectors for liquids or slurries.
September 2, 2022
Circor
Technology
CIRCOR Announces Launch of Pump Unit
Ideal for food and beverage transfer and metering applications.
September 2, 2022
NC Reflection Studio uses machine models from the machine tool builder or select CAM systems with a virtualized FANUC CNC creating a digital twin to provide powerful G-code and cutting simulation, in addition to backplotting, program editing as well as full-featured job setup.
Technology
Fanuc to Debut Full Machining Simulation at IMTS 2022
Complete verification and optimization of the G-code program, job setup and part production.
August 31, 2022
Dinkle Imts Press Release
Technology
Dinkle to Exhibit Connectivity Solutions at IMTS 2022
The showcase will include a variety of terminal blocks, connectors, remote I/O, crimping tools, thermal printers and associated connectivity solution products.
August 31, 2022
ATLAS allows users to precisely locate and track thousands of tagged items in densely packed metallic environments in real-time.
Technology
Wiser to Demo High Density Positioning at IMTS 2022
Precisely locate and track thousands of tagged items in densely packed metallic environments in real-time.
August 31, 2022
AutoStore is a cube-based robotic picking technology.
Technology
Kardex to Display Cube-Based Robotic Picking at IMTS 2022
The company claims to have the fastest order fulfillment system per square foot in the market.
August 31, 2022
AeroGo's portable rigging kit can move machinery up to 34,000 lbs.
Technology
Portable Rigging Kit Moves 34,000-lb Machinery
It can also accommodate load configurations up to 40' long.
August 31, 2022
Anca's Mx7 Ultra For Ultra Performance
Technology
ANCA to Launch MX7 ULTRA at IMTS 2022
The new machine can maintain less than ±0.002mm line form accuracy of any profile.
August 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
Form-A-Tread Original durable epoxy paste consists of 100% solids that, once applied, can last for years in high traffic areas, including warehouse and storage facilities.
Technology
Form-A-Tread Original Improves Facility Stair Safety
The product ensures stair tread footing and visibility for years without re-application.
August 30, 2022
Nord
Technology
Efficient, Reliable Drive Solutions for Wastewater Treatment
All of NORD’s gear units are engineered for reliability, versatility, quiet operation and long service life.
August 29, 2022