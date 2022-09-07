OnRobot Previews D:PLOY for Machine Tending at IMTS

IEN Staff
Sep 7, 2022
OnRobot's RG6 gripper tending a pin stamper.
OnRobot's RG6 gripper tending a pin stamper.
OnRobot

Attendees at IMTS in Chicago, September 12-17, will be the first to experience what OnRobot (Booth #236254) has been preparing for years: the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment.

D:PLOY will be previewed in a machine tending application using a UR5e from Universal Robots. 

The application demonstrates how the entire application, including any leading cobot or light industrial robot arm along with tooling, sensors and other devices, is accessed and managed from D:PLOY’s dashboard. 

Users simply define the robot’s workspace with minimal inputs on points within the workspace, and enter attributes of the workpiece. D:PLOY automatically generates all the program logic, signal exchange, event handling, path planning, and real-time monitoring for the full application.

At IMTS, users can also get up close and personal with the “One-System Solution” that laid the groundwork for D:PLOY by allowing any OnRobot end-of-arm tool (EOAT) to interface with any leading robot arm through a unified mechanical and electrical interface. At the OnRobot booth, visitors can choose between a range of EOATs and click the tools on and off a FANUC CRX robot arm equipped with OnRobot’s Quick Changer.

Visitors can also experience the new OnRobot Palletizer; a complete out-of-the-box, easy to program collaborative palletizing system. The OnRobot Palletizer is designed to take the pain out of palletizing processes through state-of-the-art hardware and software technology that will also launch as an application program available through the D:PLOY interface. 

At IMTS, the Palletizer is showcased in collaboration with OnRobot Partner Doig, featuring a Doosan M1013 robot.

OnRobot partner Acieta will also be showing how dual 3FG15 grippers take on a series of material handling and machine tending tasks, incorporating Acieta’s unique FastLOAD CX1000; an expandable cell for collaborative applications that can be moved and set up in minutes.

A press brake tending application in collaboration with OnRobot Partner EMI Corp will demonstrate custom enhancements for OnRobot’s 3FG15, 2FG7 and VGC10 vacuum grippers. EMI designs and builds in-stock and custom solutions for OnRobot products, from 3D-printed vacuum tools to machined fingers for handling grippers.

Visitors looking to automate assembly tasks will be intrigued by witnessing OnRobot’s Screwdriver in action assembling aluminum cases for guitar pedals in an application handled by Kinovas’s Link 6  robot, showcasing how the Screwdriver’s precise torque control and intelligent error detection ensures quality and consistency.

For more information, visit https://onrobot.com/.

