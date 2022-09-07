Mitsubishi to Offer Interactive Demos of Advanced Machining, Automation at IMTS 2022

Direct Robot Control from Mitsubishi Electric Automation allows the CNC to directly control a robot via EIA (G and M-code commands). The robot can be controlled with the same programming language as machine tools.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation (Booth #134102) will exhibit its innovative solutions for a resilient and sustainable future at IMTS 2022 from September 12-17 in Chicago.

The booth will preview an enhanced CNC controller, the M800V/M80V Series, which is currently slated for an early 2023 release in the Americas. M80/M800V adds additional functions to highly successful M800/M80 Series, released in 2014, including high-definition 3D machining simulation to minimize trial cutting and a new, streamlined operator interface.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation will also maintain a presence in the Smartforce Student Summit area of the show, featuring training equipment and simulators as the company aims to develop the next generation of the machining workforce. Mitsubishi Electric Automation will also host the technologies and staff of several of its marquee collaborators such as SICK, Realtime Robotics, Apera and ICONICS in its booth. The technologies of these companies will work in tandem with Mitsubishi Electric robots and cobots in the booth.

Among the unique, interactive demos in the booth include a video game programmed entirely with Mitsubishi Electric Automation components, using ladder logic within the PLC and displayed on a Mitsubishi Electric HMI. Classic video game controllers are wired into remote I/O modules using the latest time-sensitive networking (TSN) technology, a hallmark of the CC-Link IE TSN network. The demo puts a fun twist on the concept that speed matters and Mitsubishi Electric components are up to the task.

Gemini 3D Simulator Software will be showcased for the first time in the United States. It allows users to construct animated 3D models in a virtual space to preview production operations, analyze scenarios and save rework by troubleshooting issues on-the-spot before constructing their project.

For more information, visit https://us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/news-and-events/2022/september/imts-2022.