Synapse to Showcase Facility Performance Optimization at IMTS 2022

Synapse Wireless (Booth #135575) will demonstrate SimplySnap Facility Performance Optimization solutions at IMTS 2022 in Chicago September 11 to 17.

The company will show how teams can improve performance of manufacturing facilities with the capabilities built into its Energy Management and Equipment Uptime solutions with SimplySnap.

The control platform provides management teams with the systems and analytics required to execute and monitor sustainability initiatives across departments, facilities, divisions and the overall enterprise.

The SimplySnap platform for Energy Management allows the facility to use standards-based software protocols and hardware interface devices to connect to existing equipment like HVAC systems, air compressors, paint booths, welders, furnaces, CNC machines, motors, pumps and other process equipment. The approach pinpoints and documents energy-saving outcomes across facilities and the entire enterprise.

The SimplySnap Equipment Uptime solution allows the facility to reduce unplanned downtime. The platform uses industrial sensors, and connectivity hardware to connect to critical equipment to monitor running state, temperature, vibration, air pressure and other data to analyze when equipment is outside of normal operations.

SimplySnap is built on a scalable and secure wireless mesh network. The platform provides connectivity to critical equipment around the facility, regardless of age or vendor. By using the Sense 4-20, the battery-powered wireless sensor interface, end users can integrate with other hardware and software solutions that already exist in the factory. This allows the facility manager to acquire a quick and economical way to pursue sustainability initiatives than with vendor-specific or wired monitoring solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.synapsewireless.com/solutions.