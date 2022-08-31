Dinkle to Exhibit Connectivity Solutions at IMTS 2022

Dinkle International (Booth 134145, East Building Level 3) will be exhibiting at IMTS 2022 at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 12-17, 2022.

The Dinkle exhibit will showcase a wide variety of products designed to "delight through connections."

Exhibition highlights include:

TMP-004: Thermal printer system for simplified marking.

Semi-automatic crimping machine to speed reliable installation.

iO-GRID C: Remote I/O system compatible with EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, PROFINET, and EtherCAT.

Circular connectors: In M12 and M8 sizes for streamlined connectivity.

DIN Rail terminal blocks: Adaptable connections for power distribution and sensors/actuators, with pluggable options.

PCB terminal blocks: Ideal for OEM and equipment connectivity.

All Dinkle connectivity products support IIoT and Industry 4.0 trends, helping users create solutions for connecting power, networking and communications components to support increasingly complex equipment and automation solutions in all types of commercial and industrial applications.

For more information, visit https://www.dinkle.com/en/.