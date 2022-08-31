Wiser to Demo High Density Positioning at IMTS 2022

ATLAS allows users to precisely locate and track thousands of tagged items in densely packed metallic environments in real-time.

Wiser Systems (Booth #134037, East Building, Level 3), a provider of location and tracking systems, will demonstrate ATLAS, a high-density ultra-wideband (UWB) real-time mesh location and tracking system at IMTS 2022 from September 12-17, 2022 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois. The company will also will release a new version of its Tracker app.

ATLAS allows users to precisely locate and track thousands of tagged items in densely packed metallic environments in real-time, without sacrificing the precision, minimal infrastructure, and ease of install/use that WISER’s lower-density Locator already provides.

ATLAS allows the user to couple work-order or part numbers to tags using the Wiser Tracker mobile/desktop app and ATLAS' mesh network. The association instantaneously enables tracking throughout the entire manufacturing process and facility. Users can view all tagged items as they move throughout the facility using the app or via the facility’s ERP, MMS or WMS system. The search function locates the tag being searched on the facility’s floor plan for retrieval or process step identification in real time.

In addition, WISER will demonstrate the newest release of its Tracker App. This new version has continued improvements in tag assignment, grouping and visualization. Also, as an added value, the app provides new levels of user permissions for users and administrators of the system.

The micro-location system uses proprietary UWB Redundant Radio Location & Tracking (RRLT) technology to locate, identify and track assets live in real time.