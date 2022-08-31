Kardex to Display Cube-Based Robotic Picking at IMTS 2022

Kardex (Booth #431756), a manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), will display their warehouse solutions digitally and interactively at the upcoming IMTS 2022 show from September 12th – 17th in Chicago, IL.

Known for vertical lift modules, vertical carousel modules and vertical buffer modules; Kardex has added a new product offering to support their customers' growing needs, AutoStore. AutoStore is a cube-based robotic picking technology.

AutoStore is the fastest order fulfillment system per square foot in the market, according to the company. With a global average availability of 99.6%, it is also the most efficient and reliable storage system in the world.

AutoStore robots are designed to handle any kind of small parts.

For more information, visit https://www.kardex.com/en/company/virtual-exhibition-stand.