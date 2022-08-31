Kardex to Display Cube-Based Robotic Picking at IMTS 2022

Aug 31, 2022
AutoStore is a cube-based robotic picking technology.
AutoStore is a cube-based robotic picking technology.
Kardex

Kardex (Booth #431756), a manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), will display their warehouse solutions digitally and interactively at the upcoming IMTS 2022 show from September 12th – 17th in Chicago, IL.

Known for vertical lift modules, vertical carousel modules and vertical buffer modules; Kardex has added a new product offering to support their customers' growing needs, AutoStore. AutoStore is a cube-based robotic picking technology.

AutoStore is the fastest order fulfillment system per square foot in the market, according to the company. With a global average availability of 99.6%, it is also the most efficient and reliable storage system in the world.

AutoStore robots are designed to handle any kind of small parts.

For more information, visit https://www.kardex.com/en/company/virtual-exhibition-stand.

NC Reflection Studio uses machine models from the machine tool builder or select CAM systems with a virtualized FANUC CNC creating a digital twin to provide powerful G-code and cutting simulation, in addition to backplotting, program editing as well as full-featured job setup.
Fanuc to Debut Full Machining Simulation at IMTS 2022
Dinkle Imts Press Release
Dinkle to Exhibit Connectivity Solutions at IMTS 2022
ATLAS allows users to precisely locate and track thousands of tagged items in densely packed metallic environments in real-time.
Wiser to Demo High Density Positioning at IMTS 2022
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Leveraging Technology to Turn Risks into Advantages
Today's industrial sector demands business agility and innovation, which means taking advantage of systems that turn data into action.
August 31, 2022
