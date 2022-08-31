Portable Rigging Kit Moves 34,000-lb Machinery

AeroGo's portable rigging kit can move machinery up to 34,000 lbs.

AeroGo (Booth #236467, North Building, Level 3) offers a portable rigging kit to move machinery, material and equipment up to 34,000 lbs (see video below).

The compact and portable kit accommodates load configurations up to 40' long and stores easily in an included waterproof wheeled case.

Load placement is safely performed over nearly all flat surfaces with the use of compressed air and lightweight overlays.

The kit includes four load modules and accompanying air hoses along with a flat supply hose.

The complete kit will be available for demonstration at IMTS 2022 in Chicago.

Founded in 1967, AeroGo makes innovative load moving equipment, using wheels and hovercraft technology, to move heavy, awkward or delicate loads.

For more information, visit http://www.aerogo.com/products/portable-rigging-kit/.

CNC machine move - 14,000 lbs from AeroGo on Vimeo.