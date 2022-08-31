ANCA to Launch MX7 ULTRA at IMTS 2022

The new MX7 ULTRA can manufacture large volumes of endmills and other cutting tools of the highest accuracy and quality. ANCA (Booth #237406) will showcase the MX7 Ultra at IMTS 2022 (see video below).

New software, hardware and design features are combined to make significant advances in surface finish, accuracy and controlled runout, to deliver batch consistency from the first ground tool to the thousandth.

Features include:

A nanometer control system

A new servo control algorithm for smooth motion

System and mechanical upgrades to enhance stiffness and rigidity

In-process measuring, balancing and runout compensation for consistent accuracy

Motor Temperature Control (MTC) – compensation for thermal expansion on the grinding spindle

Specialist training support

For more information, visit https://machines.anca.com/.