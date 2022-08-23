CNC Digital Twins Help Simulate Success

Shop Floor Automations (Booth #133240, East Building, Level 3), a manufacturing integrator and authorized reseller of DataXchange machine monitoring software, has announced the availability of a CNC digital twin solution to impact quality management for the minimization of non-conformances and rework. The CNC Machine Connect integration is the result of a new partnership between CGTech, the makers of VERICUT, and DataXchange producer Scytec Consulting.

For manufacturers looking to identify variances before production begins on the floor, this integration uses DataXchange to monitor CNC machines with FANUC oi and 30oi series controls and send setup information, like main NC programs, subprograms, axis locations, work offsets and tooling, to compare with VERICUT’s Machine Configuration (VMC) for accuracy verification.

Differences between machine values and simulation values are then updated in the VERICUT simulation to ensure only the intended result.

VERICUT shows material removal at the workpiece level, but it can also simulate entire machine tools as they appear on the shop floor. A machine simulation tool detects collisions and near misses between all machine tool components, such as:

Axis slides

Heads

Turrets

Rotary tables

Spindles

Tool changers

Fixtures

Work pieces

Cutting tools

A user can set up near-miss zones around the components to check for close calls and detect over-travel errors.

