New Welding Cobot Debuts at IMTS 2022

IEN Staff
Aug 23, 2022
The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta.
The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta.
Acieta

Companies are struggling to hire and retain good laborers, especially those with welding skills. When the position is unfilled, the welding system sits idle and doesn’t make a profit. Companies cannot afford to wait for the next skilled welder to walk through the door. The labor pool is dwindling and there’s fierce competition to attract those individuals. The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta (Booth #236270) could be the answer to these staffing issues. The company will introduce the FastARC CW at IMTS 2022.

The FastARC CW includes:

  • A FANUC CRX-10iA/L 6-axis robot mounted on a mobile platform to move quickly between production areas.
  • Compatibility with Fronius, Lincoln Electric and Miller welding units.
  • Intuitive software and a touchscreen interface for simple set up and operation by less skilled workers.
  • The ability for one person to operate several FastARC cobots simultaneously.

For more information, visit https://www.acieta.com/cw/.

Latest in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Quad Pro Automated Extraction
QuadPro Paper Former
August 22, 2022
Ross 2 Sized
Safe, Ergonomic Ribbon Blenders
August 22, 2022
Ir Sized
Ingersoll Rand QX Series 40V Cordless Torque Multiplier
August 22, 2022
Related Stories
This new CNC digital twin solution minimizes non-conformances and rework.
Technology
CNC Digital Twins Help Simulate Success
Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual welding of small parts, the compact and flexible ArcWorld RS optimizes floorspace utilization in tight working environments.
Technology
Yaskawa Displays Robotic Automation, Smart Solutions at IMTS 2022
Automated near-line inspections with 9D LADAR.
Technology
API’s 9D LADAR Makes IMTS Debut
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual welding of small parts, the compact and flexible ArcWorld RS optimizes floorspace utilization in tight working environments.
Technology
Yaskawa Displays Robotic Automation, Smart Solutions at IMTS 2022
Smart robotic solutions designed to help manufacturers optimize supply chain flow and solve workforce shortages.
August 23, 2022
Automated near-line inspections with 9D LADAR.
Technology
API’s 9D LADAR Makes IMTS Debut
It sets a new standard in non-contact optical dimensional metrology for manufacturing industries.
August 23, 2022
Lapp Pr Graphic 080222 3x5in 300dpi
Technology
Single-Core ÖLFLEX Cables for Extreme Temperatures
The cables are well-suited for space and weight-constrained applications in multiple industries.
August 23, 2022
Stäubli will demonstrate its machine tending technologies using a stationary TX2-60 HE (Humid Environment) robot, capable of washing parts and tools, working in tandem with a HelMo mobile robot.
Technology
Stäubli to Demo Robotic Machine Tending, Mobile Cobots at IMTS 2022
The live demos will recreate real-world applications with an emphasis on robotic machine tending.
August 23, 2022
The new DRO203Q known as 'the Q' uses Acu-Rite DRO203 hardware to integrate geometric metrology functions.
Technology
Meet 'The Q' at IMTS 2022
Users of optical comparators and measuring microscopes will find the Q of particular interest.
August 23, 2022
Cid163a Rg Aaaadt7 Xb G7 Jq2bq Eaaaj%3a Ea Ao5b Fa8ke Wr69 Dmwe2 I8 Zz
Technology
Hyperion to Showcase Super-Hard Materials at IMTS 2022
The company will also display products and services that enhance performance and productivity in toolmaking.
August 23, 2022
Quad Pro Automated Extraction
Technology
QuadPro Paper Former
This is an innovative turnkey paper forming, tooling and automation solution that meets industry demand.
August 22, 2022
Ross 2 Sized
Technology
Safe, Ergonomic Ribbon Blenders
A more rigid structure and more open area in the grating improve the rate of loading.
August 22, 2022
Ir Sized
Technology
Ingersoll Rand QX Series 40V Cordless Torque Multiplier
The new multiplier pairs up to 2,950 foot-pounds of torque with the technology of a transducerized tool.
August 22, 2022
Sc Grp
Technology
Straight Plastic Caps
These S Series caps are available with a plain top, and many of the sizes are also available with a knurled top-collar.
August 19, 2022
Northrop Grumman's G/ATOR multifunction sensor successfully detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats simultaneously during a recent live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
Technology
Northrop G/ATOR Demos Advanced Fire Control Radar
The tests were part of the U.S. Marine Corps' mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort.
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
Technology
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
And no one knows why.
August 19, 2022
Mm1148
Video
Dodge Using Special Edition Muscle Cars to Usher in EVs
Gas-powered muscle is going out in style.
August 19, 2022
20 tons of Ohara E6 borosilicate glass being loaded onto the mold of one of the GMT’s mirrors.
Technology
How to Build a Mirror for One of the World's Biggest Telescopes?
The question is how to build something substantially bigger than the current generation.
August 19, 2022