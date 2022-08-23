New Welding Cobot Debuts at IMTS 2022

Companies are struggling to hire and retain good laborers, especially those with welding skills. When the position is unfilled, the welding system sits idle and doesn’t make a profit. Companies cannot afford to wait for the next skilled welder to walk through the door. The labor pool is dwindling and there’s fierce competition to attract those individuals. The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta (Booth #236270) could be the answer to these staffing issues. The company will introduce the FastARC CW at IMTS 2022.

The FastARC CW includes:

A FANUC CRX-10iA/L 6-axis robot mounted on a mobile platform to move quickly between production areas.

Compatibility with Fronius, Lincoln Electric and Miller welding units.

Intuitive software and a touchscreen interface for simple set up and operation by less skilled workers.

The ability for one person to operate several FastARC cobots simultaneously.

For more information, visit https://www.acieta.com/cw/.