API’s 9D LADAR Makes IMTS Debut

API’s (Booth #135657, Level 3, East Building) Dynamic 9D LADAR is a laser detection and ranging system that captures both dimensional and surface geometry data. 9D LADAR will make its IMTS show floor debut this year in Chicago from September 12-17. The demonstrations will showcase applications for automated inspection for automotive and aerospace manufacturing and assembly.

API The patent-pending Dynamic 9D LADAR offers the world’s first interferometry-based LADAR system incorporating Optical Frequency Chirping Interferometry (OFCI) technology.

9D LADAR’s accurate data collection of production measurements represent the next generation dimensional inspection solution, replacing traditional, off-line, large volume coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and near-line and in-line inspection solutions using both optical laser-line and structured light scanning sensors.

The two-axis 9D LADAR system processes measured data at 20,000 points per second and with scanning speeds of 0.2 seconds/cm2. Additional features include:

Insensitivity to target reflectivity.

The ability to measure translucent materials.

The ability to measure target features with up to an 85-degree incidence angle.

High-density raster scanning that delivers up to 50 lines/second, with 0.1 mm line spacing.

An on-board scale reference system that delivers 2D and 3D accuracies of just 6 µm/m providing comparable accuracies to benchmark accuracy large volume CMMs.

A compact design that weighs 10.4 Kg.

An integral controller with ethernet communication that allows seamless integration to both portal CMM frames or 6-axis industrial robots, including 7-axis rail mounted configurations.

9D LADAR’s iVision smart camera system provides instant part visualization for automated scan path planning, providing both automated feature and targeted region measurement, along with remote measurement operation viability.

API’s Dynamic 9D LADAR delivers X, Y, Z, I, J, K data for each generated cloud point along with the addition of R, G, B data allowing for scanned data to be imaged directly onto the captured camera image. The capability allows display of characteristics with distinct background color contrast, surface vectors and surface roughness, which are difficult to isolate with only the standard 3D point cloud data.

For more information, visit https://www.apimetrology.com/LADAR.







