API’s 9D LADAR Makes IMTS Debut

IEN Staff
Aug 23, 2022
Automated near-line inspections with 9D LADAR.
Automated near-line inspections with 9D LADAR.
ADI

API’s (Booth #135657, Level 3, East Building) Dynamic 9D LADAR is a laser detection and ranging system that captures both dimensional and surface geometry data. 9D LADAR will make its IMTS show floor debut this year in Chicago from September 12-17. The demonstrations will showcase applications for automated inspection for automotive and aerospace manufacturing and assembly.

The DYNAMIC 9D LADAR captures both dimensional and surface geometries.The DYNAMIC 9D LADAR captures both dimensional and surface geometries.APIThe patent-pending Dynamic 9D LADAR offers the world’s first interferometry-based LADAR system incorporating Optical Frequency Chirping Interferometry (OFCI) technology.

9D LADAR’s accurate data collection of production measurements represent the next generation dimensional inspection solution, replacing traditional, off-line, large volume coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and near-line and in-line inspection solutions using both optical laser-line and structured light scanning sensors.

The two-axis 9D LADAR system processes measured data at 20,000 points per second and with scanning speeds of 0.2 seconds/cm2. Additional features include:

  • Insensitivity to target reflectivity.
  • The ability to measure translucent materials.
  • The ability to measure target features with up to an 85-degree incidence angle.
  • High-density raster scanning that delivers up to 50 lines/second, with 0.1 mm line spacing.
  • An on-board scale reference system that delivers 2D and 3D accuracies of just 6 µm/m providing comparable accuracies to benchmark accuracy large volume CMMs.
  • A compact design that weighs 10.4 Kg.
  • An integral controller with ethernet communication that allows seamless integration to both portal CMM frames or 6-axis industrial robots, including 7-axis rail mounted configurations.

9D LADAR’s iVision smart camera system provides instant part visualization for automated scan path planning, providing both automated feature and targeted region measurement, along with remote measurement operation viability.

9D LADAR performing in-line car body inspection.9D LADAR performing in-line car body inspection.ADI

API’s Dynamic 9D LADAR delivers X, Y, Z, I, J, K data for each generated cloud point along with the addition of R, G, B data allowing for scanned data to be imaged directly onto the captured camera image. The capability allows display of characteristics with distinct background color contrast, surface vectors and surface roughness, which are difficult to isolate with only the standard 3D point cloud data.

For more information, visit https://www.apimetrology.com/LADAR.



Latest in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Quad Pro Automated Extraction
QuadPro Paper Former
August 22, 2022
Ross 2 Sized
Safe, Ergonomic Ribbon Blenders
August 22, 2022
Ir Sized
Ingersoll Rand QX Series 40V Cordless Torque Multiplier
August 22, 2022
Related Stories
This new CNC digital twin solution minimizes non-conformances and rework.
Technology
CNC Digital Twins Help Simulate Success
The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta.
Technology
New Welding Cobot Debuts at IMTS 2022
Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual welding of small parts, the compact and flexible ArcWorld RS optimizes floorspace utilization in tight working environments.
Technology
Yaskawa Displays Robotic Automation, Smart Solutions at IMTS 2022
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology
This new CNC digital twin solution minimizes non-conformances and rework.
Technology
CNC Digital Twins Help Simulate Success
Identify variances before production begins on the floor.
August 23, 2022
The FastARC CW cobot from Acieta.
Technology
New Welding Cobot Debuts at IMTS 2022
It can increase productivity for skilled welders.
August 23, 2022
Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual welding of small parts, the compact and flexible ArcWorld RS optimizes floorspace utilization in tight working environments.
Technology
Yaskawa Displays Robotic Automation, Smart Solutions at IMTS 2022
Smart robotic solutions designed to help manufacturers optimize supply chain flow and solve workforce shortages.
August 23, 2022
Lapp Pr Graphic 080222 3x5in 300dpi
Technology
Single-Core ÖLFLEX Cables for Extreme Temperatures
The cables are well-suited for space and weight-constrained applications in multiple industries.
August 23, 2022
Stäubli will demonstrate its machine tending technologies using a stationary TX2-60 HE (Humid Environment) robot, capable of washing parts and tools, working in tandem with a HelMo mobile robot.
Technology
Stäubli to Demo Robotic Machine Tending, Mobile Cobots at IMTS 2022
The live demos will recreate real-world applications with an emphasis on robotic machine tending.
August 23, 2022
The new DRO203Q known as 'the Q' uses Acu-Rite DRO203 hardware to integrate geometric metrology functions.
Technology
Meet 'The Q' at IMTS 2022
Users of optical comparators and measuring microscopes will find the Q of particular interest.
August 23, 2022
Cid163a Rg Aaaadt7 Xb G7 Jq2bq Eaaaj%3a Ea Ao5b Fa8ke Wr69 Dmwe2 I8 Zz
Technology
Hyperion to Showcase Super-Hard Materials at IMTS 2022
The company will also display products and services that enhance performance and productivity in toolmaking.
August 23, 2022
Quad Pro Automated Extraction
Technology
QuadPro Paper Former
This is an innovative turnkey paper forming, tooling and automation solution that meets industry demand.
August 22, 2022
Ross 2 Sized
Technology
Safe, Ergonomic Ribbon Blenders
A more rigid structure and more open area in the grating improve the rate of loading.
August 22, 2022
Ir Sized
Technology
Ingersoll Rand QX Series 40V Cordless Torque Multiplier
The new multiplier pairs up to 2,950 foot-pounds of torque with the technology of a transducerized tool.
August 22, 2022
Sc Grp
Technology
Straight Plastic Caps
These S Series caps are available with a plain top, and many of the sizes are also available with a knurled top-collar.
August 19, 2022
Northrop Grumman's G/ATOR multifunction sensor successfully detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats simultaneously during a recent live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
Technology
Northrop G/ATOR Demos Advanced Fire Control Radar
The tests were part of the U.S. Marine Corps' mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort.
August 19, 2022
Windowstn
Technology
This Building's Windows Keep Exploding
And no one knows why.
August 19, 2022
Mm1148
Video
Dodge Using Special Edition Muscle Cars to Usher in EVs
Gas-powered muscle is going out in style.
August 19, 2022
20 tons of Ohara E6 borosilicate glass being loaded onto the mold of one of the GMT’s mirrors.
Technology
How to Build a Mirror for One of the World's Biggest Telescopes?
The question is how to build something substantially bigger than the current generation.
August 19, 2022