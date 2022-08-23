Stäubli to Demo Robotic Machine Tending, Mobile Cobots at IMTS 2022

Stäubli will demonstrate its machine tending technologies using a stationary TX2-60 HE (Humid Environment) robot, capable of washing parts and tools, working in tandem with a HelMo mobile robot.

Stäubli Robotics (North Hall, Booth #236262) will exhibit advanced robots at IMTS 2022 in Chicago that can be used to help manufacturers meet new challenges and changing market demands across a range of industries. The company will present live demos recreating real-world applications in industrial manufacturing, with an emphasis on robotic machine tending.

While relatively new to factory floors, robotic machine tending offers solutions to age-old pressures to improve efficiency and productivity without compromising quality or safety. As requirements grow stricter, the drive to modernize production is taking on greater urgency. Stäubli will demonstrate its machine tending technologies using a stationary TX2-60 HE (Humid Environment) robot, capable of washing parts and tools, working in tandem with a HelMo mobile robot.

Stäubli Robotics The TX2-60 will load and unload products, then inspect and mark them. As it carries out these tasks, the HelMo robot glides along autonomously, loading and unloading pallets of finished parts with accuracy in the range of tenths of a millimeter. With a CS9 controller, three laser scanners, a tactile enclosure and optional safe skin, HelMo is also a reliable cobot (collaborative robot) that works safely alongside humans while relieving them of repetitive and dangerous tasks.

As trends toward more customization, small batch orders and shorter production cycles continue, flexibility is top of mind for manufacturers. Stäubli will run through a high-precision laser cutting process with a TX2-160L HDP (High Dynamic Precision) robot, demonstrating its path accuracy at various cutting speeds, high rigidity and ability to access complex parts.

Stäubli Robotics The TX2-160L HDP’s precision is repeatable across all trajectories and orientations, accommodating different shapes, contours, thicknesses, and other parameters. A versatile tool changer enables it to switch from cutting to inspection.

Stäubli’s TX2 range of six-axis industrial robots are suitable for applications in all manufacturing environments. Features include:

Resistance to harsh environments with fully enclosed IP65 arm and IP67 wrist

Absolute-accuracy calibration for utmost precision with access to DH parameters (optional)

Reach of 1,710 mm

Nominal load capacities ranging from 2.3 kg to 40 kg

Easy integration into production cells and lines with various control options

Industry 4.0 compatibility (including OPC-UA server) with compact and powerful CS9 controller

Pioneering safety functions reaching SIL3-PLe level

Compact design, small footprint

Two mounting options: floor and ceiling

TX2 robots all operate on the same smart CS9 control technology, making it easier to implement multi-robot solutions in digitally networked production environments.

For more information, visit https://www.staubli.com/en-us/robotics/.



