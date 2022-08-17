4 Things To Do Before IMTS 2022

IMTS 2022 runs September 12-17 at Chicago’s McCormick Place and it is packed with exhibitors, conferences and other attractions focused on advanced manufacturing technology.

With just four weeks to go, here are four things you can do to help make sure that you have a successful show.

Register for IMTS 2022: Seems like a simple first step, but did you know that every Thursday, IMTS 2022 registrants are automatically entered into a drawing to win two tickets for events around Chicago – including White Sox and Chicago Fire – taking place during IMTS 2022, Sept 12-17. Download the IMTS 2022 app: Connect with experts, build your itinerary and sign up for conference sessions. Read: Find out how IMTS helps job shop owners discover their funk and achieve new efficiencies and greater profit margins. Explore Exhibitors & Product Categories: See dozens of new products, on-site demos, and solutions to enhance your shop’s performance.

"The resources of IMTS are there to help you pivot to digital technology and move your speed, accuracy, and business forward,” Mike Long, CARR Machine and Tool.