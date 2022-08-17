The FOBA Titus is the smallest marking head on the market and enables high-speed inline processing in manufacturing lines that require flexibility of integration.

FOBA (Booth #236024) is attending IMTS 2022 in Chicago from September 12 – 17, 2022 with three laser marking systems on site and two sample marking giveaways. Automated mark alignment with FOBA Mosaic, marking on a tube using a rotary unit as well as high-speed in-line marking will be presented, in addition to the latest product developments.

FOBA Two M-series marking systems, FOBA M1000 and M2000, and FOBA Titus, a laser marking head for line integration especially in restricted spaces, will be available for laser marking live demonstrations. With various functionalities and integrated camera, each laser system offers advantages and can be selected according to the application requirements and the specific metal or plastic substrate characteristics.

The M2000 laser marking workstation will be equipped with FOBA Mosaic to demonstrate automated optical mark alignment on parts that are placed randomly in the marking field.

FOBA Another M-series system on the IMTS, a compact table-top M1000 workstation, will be used with a rotary unit for circumferential marking on metal drinking straws. Visitors can take the straws home as trade show samples from FOBA.

Anodized colored aluminum plates will be another marking sample, used to demonstrate the Titus marking system. Titus is the smallest marking head on the market and enables high-speed inline processing in manufacturing lines that require much flexibility of integration. Apart from the minimum size of the marking head, it is the simplicity of mounting and a 3- or 10-meter umbilical that contribute to the flexibility of Titus.

For more information, visit https://www.fobalaser.com/.