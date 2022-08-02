Optical Measuring Machine Accommodates Flat & Cylindrical Parts

The Metrios Re-Light optical measuring machine provides users with a single device for components of all shapes, flat and cylindrical.

The new Metrios (Booth #135557) Re-Light optical measuring machine provides users with a single device for components of all shapes, flat and cylindrical. The machine’s automatic rotation makes it possible to measure every side of a part in one complete cycle.

Visit Metrios at IMTS 2022, Booth #135557.

The Metrios Re-Light is robust for use in shop-floor production environments. Measuring on the shop floor supports rapid intervention that ensures the process does not go out of tolerance, avoiding costly waste.

Central to the new machine’s capabilities is its automatic rotation function. By providing the potential to obtain both static and dynamic measurements using a single instrument, users not only experience short cycle times, but also the assurance that these times will be repeatable, which helps to provide accurate component costings.

Furthermore, customers obtain all of the results in a single Metrios report, simplifying the quality control process whatever the industry: automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, watchmaking or any other precision engineering sector.

Another notable feature of the Metrios Re-Light optical measuring machine is guided part orientation for more precise positioning and the elimination of operator error. Time equals money for any manufacturing business, so incorrect component positioning can lead to unnecessary delays whenever there is a requirement for corrective action. With Re-Light, right-first-time positioning helps to avoid these issues. Metrios

Using traditional optical measuring machines there is always some concern about whether awkwardly shaped components will sit level on the glass surface. Using the latest innovation from Metrios, however, users can simply deploy the ‘Re-Light’ function to position any parts that do not sit comfortably on the measuring surface.

As well as flat components, it is possible to measure any type of cylindrical part/feature using the Metrios Re-Light. Whether the component has undercuts, keyways or any other complex features, the machine automatically finds the reference point to orientate the measurement. As a result, users benefit from adopting a standard process that measures all parts the same way.

Accuracy is assured thanks to the use of proven Metrios technology based on high-resolution camera and three different lighting systems. Through a motorised ring light, the Metrios Re-Light can change the angle of lighting incidence on the part and provide different angles of light source within the same measurement cycle.

Customers also gain from all of the established benefits associated with using a non-contact measuring system, such as highly accurate dimensional measurement in seconds, and suitability for parts that would be too sensitive for measurement using a tactile probe.

Manufactured in Italy, the Metrios Re-Light offers a wide working field, fast measuring speeds and an industrial 17-inch multi-touch screen for clear visibility and simple operation.

For more information, visit https://www.metrios.com/.