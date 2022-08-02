Schneeberger Spotlights Mineral Casting, Linear Positioning & Motion Systems at IMTS 2022

Aug 2, 2022
Schneeberger (Woburn, MA) will spotlight its mineral cast machine structures, precision positioning and motion systems, MINIRAIL miniature guideways, linear ball guideways, MONORAIL AMS distance measuring system, gear racks and ball screws at IMTS 2022. Visit Booth #134837 throughout IMTS 2022 to see:

  • Mineral Casting take center stage as George Blaha presents "Mineral Casting: The "Organic" Solution for Eliminating Vibration in Production Machinery for Greater Speed, Precision and Environmental Protection," Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 3:15 pm CT in the McCormick Place West Building - W193-A. Blaha will detail mineral casting technology as the organic solution to use in production machinery bases and foundations as a strategy to achieve exceptional vibration damping, chemical resistance and environmental sustainability. Applications include metal grinding machines as well as the solar, electronics, packaging and medical device sectors. 
  • Precision Positioning and Motion Systems engineering expertise is spotlighted in the form of a fully-functioning demonstration of a complete linear motion technology system featuring the company’s linear motion components.
  • MINIRAIL miniature guideways that provide high precision, robustness, reliability, and versatility. As a result, MINIRAIL guideways are ideal for medical equipment, additive manufacturing, and other applications when space is at a premium and where high acceleration and/or extreme load values are involved.
  • MONORAIL AMS integrates a measuring head and scale onto MONORAIL profiled linear guideways for distance measurement when space constraints and performance.
  • MONORAIL BM profiled linear guideways (with balls) deliver maximum precision and increased service life — with minimal maintenance. All carriages feature longitudinal cross wipers for efficient sealing against dirt and debris.
  • MONORAIL MR profiled linear roller guideways feature the high precision, high rigidity, great dynamic and static load carrying capacity, outstanding running smoothness and total enclosure of the carriage as required for use worldwide in many machine tool applications. 
  • Gear racks that are well-suited to use in large machines and systems as an economical solution when machine components with large axial forces require long linear movement with consistent stiffness over the rack length.
  • SBS ball screws that deliver high precision positioning and repeat accuracy, operate smoothly and hold constant torque due to their precision-ground and hardened ball contact surfaces. Equally suitable for use at high and low speeds, as well as oscillating short stroke movements, SBS ball screws are ideal for demanding applications such as machine tools and measuring and testing equipment.
  • SLA Actuators meet the demands of any precision linear motion control application with unique high-performance linear positioning and quality engineering in a compact design. SLA Actuators use recirculating ball linear guides that ensure smooth motion and high load capacity.

For more information, visit www.schneeberger.com.

