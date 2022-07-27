Misumi to Present New On-Demand Manufacturing Service at IMTS 2022

Users can upload 3D CAD data and AI immediately determines pricing and delivery time.

Jul 27th, 2022
IEN Staff
MISUMI's capabilities are the ideal match for a wide range of industries, including EV battery assembly.
MISUMI's capabilities are the ideal match for a wide range of industries, including EV battery assembly.
MISUMI

MISUMI (Booth #134841), a manufacturer and distributor of configurable components for industrial automation, will present meviy, a new on-demand manufacturing service at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2022.

Meviy offers the ability to upload 3D CAD data utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), to immediately determine pricing and delivery time.

The meviy presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2:15 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. in room W196-B and will feature a demo of the service.

MISUMI allows users to download and configure components to exact specifications in minutes. With 80 sextillion part configurations, the company's capabilities are the ideal match for a wide range of industries within industrial automation, including automotive technology and assembly, medical and lab automation, packaging automation and warehouse automation.

For more information, visit https://go.misumiusa.com/IMTS2022.

More in Technology
In this Dec. 6, 2021, file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station orbited 264 miles above the Tyrrhenian Sea with the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Prichal module, still attached to the Progress delivery craft, docked to the Nauka multipurpose module. Russia's space chief said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that they will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost.
Russia to Drop Out of International Space Station after 2024
The announcement, while not unexpected, throws into question the future of the 24-year-old space station.
Jul 27th, 2022
Add Space Perspective Exterior Studio Hero
Company Begins Production on Balloon-Powered Space Capsule
Tickets are priced $125,000 per person.
Jul 27th, 2022
Autonomy Ev Car Subscription Tesla Model 3 Auto Nation
Autonomy to Expand EV Subscription Service Nationwide
The company is partnering with AutoNation to buy more electric vehicles.
Jul 27th, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
The bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation.
Jul 27th, 2022
The Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal from Rittal North America.
Automated Milling Terminal Helps Accelerate Throughput Times
It helps system integrators and OEMs reduce labor costs, improve delivery times and increase efficiency up to 85% compared to manual enclosure modification.
Jul 26th, 2022
Cloud Computing I Stock 1345778718
Study: Manufacturers Still See ERP Implementations as Big Concern
Despite this, 90% of Cloud users believe the benefits of moving to the Cloud outweigh the migration effort.
Jul 26th, 2022
The fully automated system can store, pick and move items within designated areas in warehouses, production or distribution centers, with or without human intervention.
Fully Autonomous Storage, Picking and Materials Handling Solution
The system can store, pick and move items within designated areas.
Jul 26th, 2022
St40 Raster
EIG Releases mV Option for its ST40 Energy and Power Quality Meter
The mV option joins the ST40 meter’s other advanced features.
Jul 26th, 2022
Ep17tn
Security Breach: The Growing (and Frightening) Complexity of Ransomware Groups
An inside look at double extortion tactics, initial access brokers, hacker recruitment, and more.
Jul 25th, 2022
Omron
Factory Drive Recorder Software Speeds Up Root Cause Identification
For more efficient troubleshooting.
Jul 21st, 2022
Widia
New Chipbreaker for Machining Aluminum
A tooling solution for machine shops, machining aluminum and non-ferrous materials.
Jul 20th, 2022
Portescap Athlonix DC coreless miniature motors meet demanding intrinsic safety application requirements.
How to Select the Best Electromagnetic Brake for Your Miniature DC Motor
When you need to hold, stop or slow down a moving load, it pays to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the various styles of electromagnetic brakes.
Jul 20th, 2022