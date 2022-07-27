Misumi to Present New On-Demand Manufacturing Service at IMTS 2022

MISUMI's capabilities are the ideal match for a wide range of industries, including EV battery assembly.

MISUMI (Booth #134841), a manufacturer and distributor of configurable components for industrial automation, will present meviy, a new on-demand manufacturing service at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2022.

Meviy offers the ability to upload 3D CAD data utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), to immediately determine pricing and delivery time.

The meviy presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2:15 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. in room W196-B and will feature a demo of the service.

MISUMI allows users to download and configure components to exact specifications in minutes. With 80 sextillion part configurations, the company's capabilities are the ideal match for a wide range of industries within industrial automation, including automotive technology and assembly, medical and lab automation, packaging automation and warehouse automation.

For more information, visit https://go.misumiusa.com/IMTS2022.