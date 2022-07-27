DeHoff Gundrilling Used to Make F-150 Lightning

It helps produce lighter axles in large volumes.

Jul 27th, 2022
IEN Staff
The 1024C from DeHoff is a custom-designed machine for gundrilling the axles of the new all-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck.
DeHoff

The DeHoff (Booth# 338373) 1024C is a custom-designed machine for gundrilling the axles of the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The machine enables a Tier-1 supplier to produce lighter axles in large volumes for use in the F-150's all-wheel drive electric layout.

The 1024C has a 1-inch (25.4 mm) gundrilling capacity and a 24-inch (610 mm) gundrilling depth. It features six gundrilling spindles on a single machine base, and uses adjustable tailstocks and hydraulic workpiece clamping. The axles are automatically loaded and unloaded using a lift-and-carry material handling system.

DeHoff machines feature steel box ways and hand-scraped mating components (instead of cheaper linear guide ways and milled surfaces). This results in superior vibration damping, extended tool life, and improved surface finish.

DeHoff gundrilling machines are designed and manufactured by Kays Engineering in Marshall, Missouri, USA.


