Datanomix, Flexxbotics Partner to Automate Production Monitoring for Universal Robots

Precision manufacturers can now monitor UR workspaces in real time.

Jul 27th, 2022
IEN Staff
Dnx+flexxbotics Announcement Logo Lockup

Datanomix, maker of the Automated Production Intelligence software platform, announced support for monitoring Universal Robots for real-time visibility into robot performance. By partnering with Flexxbotics, a provider of robotics process improvement technology, Datanomix extends its automated production intelligence coverage to Universal Robot cells, helping power lights-out and automated operations at precision manufacturers.

The Datanomix co-founders plan to attend IMTS 2022 in Booth #135958

As part of the technology partnership with Flexxbotics, Datanomix gains access to real-time operational data for Universal Robots from Flexxbotics via their FlexxConnect platform.

Advanced utilization and performance data for Universal Robots is collected and displayed in the Datanomix platform, offering insights into both cobot and CNC machine cycle time, part counts, run time, and machine/robot status to allow precision manufacturers to make better-informed decisions around automating their factory. In addition, FlexxConnect provides truly centralized and revision controlled cobot and CNC program management capabilities and guided workflows for both cobot operators and CNC operators.

With this initial integration, existing Flexxbotics customers can add Datanomix to their deployments, and similarly, Datanomix customers can add the Flexxbotics management platform to Universal Robot installations. Using Flexxbotics’ underlying technology, the Datanomix platform receives performance information directly from Universal Robots, and visualizes it alongside the performance data from the CNC machines the robots empower.

The Datanomix Platform automates the collection and analysis of manufacturing data and delivers deep insights into production performance, both in real-time and over-time.

Designed for growth-oriented precision manufacturers, the Datanomix platform delivers manufacturing productivity with no operator input required, and without burdening the end user with cumbersome analysis or data crunching.

The Flexxbotics platform significantly increases Cobot tended CNC utilization and productivity through a suite of robot redeployment, robot monitoring, robot to CNC connectivity, guided workflow and robot/CNC program management solutions.

For more information, visit www.datanomix.io/schedule-a-demo/.

