Automated Milling Terminal Helps Accelerate Throughput Times

It helps system integrators and OEMs reduce labor costs, improve delivery times and increase efficiency up to 85% compared to manual enclosure modification.

Jul 26th, 2022
IEN Staff
The Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal from Rittal North America.
The Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal from Rittal North America.
Rittal North America

Rittal North America (South Hall, Booth # 339453), a manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal that enables accelerated throughput times for enclosure modifications. The Perforex MT 2201 will be on display at IMTS 2022, September 12-17, in Chicago, IL.

The Perforex MT 2201 features single cycle, completely automated drilling, tapping, and milling across enclosure sizes and material types, and repeatable accuracy and reliability; helping system integrators and OEMs reduce labor costs, improve delivery times and increase efficiency up to 85% compared to manual enclosure modification.

Ergonomic enhancements include:

  • Floor sealing around machine for easy cleaning.
  • Improved vacuum hose design and added chip-breaking cycle to reduce clogging and downtime.
  • Ergonomic pendant arm option and pneumatic clamp actuation.
  • Improved plexiglass safety barrier.
  • Optical automatic tool and broken bit measurement.

For more information, visit https://www.rittal.com/usen_US/Solutions/Rittal-Product-Solutions/Automation-systems-solutions.

More in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
Widia
New Chipbreaker for Machining Aluminum
A tooling solution for machine shops, machining aluminum and non-ferrous materials.
Jul 20th, 2022
Portescap Athlonix DC coreless miniature motors meet demanding intrinsic safety application requirements.
How to Select the Best Electromagnetic Brake for Your Miniature DC Motor
When you need to hold, stop or slow down a moving load, it pays to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the various styles of electromagnetic brakes.
Jul 20th, 2022
Abb Omni Vance Flex Arc Cell I
Cell Saves Space, Adds Flexibility to Welding Applications
Up to four robots can be added without changing the cell structure.
Jul 19th, 2022
Siemens drives forward digital transformation of the machine industry with a brand-new generation of CNC, SINUMERIK ONE.
Siemens to Showcase Digital-Native CNC at IMTS 2022
Paving the way to digitalization.
Jul 19th, 2022
Beyond its new look-and-feel, the TNC7 control features high-quality hardware components including a 24-inch full HD touchscreen monitor and an advanced, individually adaptable user interface.
Heidenhain to Launch TNC7 CNC Control at IMTS 2022
A new chapter in shop-floor-centered manufacturing.
Jul 19th, 2022
The ECONOmaster value-priced drilling units from Suhner are suitable for medium-duty production cutting of light metal, wood, composite, foam and plastic materials.
Suhner to Feature ECONOmaster Drilling Units at IMTS 2022
The line is ideal for multiple materials such as light metal, wood, composite, plastic and foam.
Jul 19th, 2022
Untitled
Play with Cobots at IMTS 2022
In light of the current skills gap and employment shortage, cobots are playing a vital role.
Jul 19th, 2022
I Stock 1310750664
IMTS to Display Manufacturing Tech Classroom of the Future
Students and educators of all levels can explore the latest Industry 4.0 digital technologies driving manufacturing today.
Jul 19th, 2022
The FullShop Automated Coolant Management System from 168 Manufacturing monitors and replenishes CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low.
168 to Debut Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022
Monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps before the coolant runs low.
Jul 19th, 2022
Amada
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
Femtosecond laser-integrated module designed for processing versatility.
Jul 19th, 2022
Bison
Versatile and Easy-to Commission Variable Frequency Drive
Adjustable operating speed, flexible mounting options and capability to control most types of motors.
Jul 19th, 2022