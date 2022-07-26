Automated Milling Terminal Helps Accelerate Throughput Times

Rittal North America (South Hall, Booth # 339453), a manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal that enables accelerated throughput times for enclosure modifications. The Perforex MT 2201 will be on display at IMTS 2022, September 12-17, in Chicago, IL.

The Perforex MT 2201 features single cycle, completely automated drilling, tapping, and milling across enclosure sizes and material types, and repeatable accuracy and reliability; helping system integrators and OEMs reduce labor costs, improve delivery times and increase efficiency up to 85% compared to manual enclosure modification.

Ergonomic enhancements include:

Floor sealing around machine for easy cleaning.

Improved vacuum hose design and added chip-breaking cycle to reduce clogging and downtime.

Ergonomic pendant arm option and pneumatic clamp actuation.

Improved plexiglass safety barrier.

Optical automatic tool and broken bit measurement.

For more information, visit https://www.rittal.com/usen_US/Solutions/Rittal-Product-Solutions/Automation-systems-solutions.