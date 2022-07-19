Siemens to Showcase Digital-Native CNC at IMTS 2022

During IMTS 2022, Siemens will present its hardware automation and software technology portfolio, highlighted by the first-ever, digital-native CNC platform, SINUMERIK ONE, for machine tool applications. In addition, Siemens will present its solutions and services for the industrialization of additive manufacturing.

In the Controls and CAD-CAM pavilion (East Hall) in booth 133346, Siemens will demonstrate the end-to-end production and installation of a transmission housing and bracket for the eRod, an autonomous electric vehicle that will be in the booth for visitor inspection. The parts are made by additive and subtractive machining processes.

At every stage of the part’s development, including machining, display kiosks will take visitors through the digital process. From the popular Siemens NX CAM design software, which enables the use of 3D models, data and processes to seamlessly connect planning and shopfloor operations on a digital thread to the powerful SINUMERIK ONE, the digital-native CNC that permits a digital twin of the machine and its full operation in production, Siemens has streamlined machine shop operations as well as leading automotive, aerospace, off-highway and medical part production facilities worldwide.

In the Additive pavilion (West Hall) in booth 433028, Siemens will demonstrate its CNC implementation into the additive and additive/subtractive production worlds, displaying part production processes from design to the finished part. Visitors can discuss their manufacturing challenges with Siemens to determine the optimum method of part design and manufacturing, whether one-off or full production runs, all performed with digitalization methods for validation and time / cost containment.

Siemens



Additional highlights include:

Machine Tool Digitalization solutions that shorten the machine builder’s time-to-market, through Digital Twin technology, where all machine design and operational kinematics are simulated prior to any manufacturing. This development enables substantial savings for the builder and end-user, in the design, build, commissioning, startup and training phases of machine implementation.

With SINUMERIK ONE, the first-ever, digital-native CNC, Siemens is driving forward digital transformation in the machine tool industry. The new controller works with software to create the machine controller and the associated Digital Twin from a single engineering system and thus contributes to the total integration of hardware and software. Thanks to its seamless interaction between the virtual and real worlds, including high-performance PLC, motor and drive hardware, SINUMERIK ONE is setting new standards in terms of productivity, performance and digitalization. It’s the future-proof machine controller in the increasingly digital world of manufacturing.

With Create MyVirtual Machine for machine tool builders, and Run MyVirtual Machine for machine users, the new CNC platform is provided with software to create the universal concept of the digital twin, powerful hardware and integrated IT security, making SINUMERIK ONE a forward-looking CNC, which is driving digital transformation in the machine tool industry.











