Siemens to Showcase Digital-Native CNC at IMTS 2022

Paving the way to digitalization.

Jul 19th, 2022
IEN Staff
Siemens drives forward digital transformation of the machine industry with a brand-new generation of CNC, SINUMERIK ONE.
Siemens drives forward digital transformation of the machine industry with a brand-new generation of CNC, SINUMERIK ONE.
Siemens

During IMTS 2022, Siemens will present its hardware automation and software technology portfolio, highlighted by the first-ever, digital-native CNC platform, SINUMERIK ONE, for machine tool applications. In addition, Siemens will present its solutions and services for the industrialization of additive manufacturing.

In the Controls and CAD-CAM pavilion (East Hall) in booth 133346, Siemens will demonstrate the end-to-end production and installation of a transmission housing and bracket for the eRod, an autonomous electric vehicle that will be in the booth for visitor inspection. The parts are made by additive and subtractive machining processes.

At every stage of the part’s development, including machining, display kiosks will take visitors through the digital process. From the popular Siemens NX CAM design software, which enables the use of 3D models, data and processes to seamlessly connect planning and shopfloor operations on a digital thread to the powerful SINUMERIK ONE, the digital-native CNC that permits a digital twin of the machine and its full operation in production, Siemens has streamlined machine shop operations as well as leading automotive, aerospace, off-highway and medical part production facilities worldwide.

In the Additive pavilion (West Hall) in booth 433028, Siemens will demonstrate its CNC implementation into the additive and additive/subtractive production worlds, displaying part production processes from design to the finished part. Visitors can discuss their manufacturing challenges with Siemens to determine the optimum method of part design and manufacturing, whether one-off or full production runs, all performed with digitalization methods for validation and time / cost containment.

Machine tool builders benefit from Digital Twin technology by speeding up development and commissioning times to new levels of quality and efficiency.Machine tool builders benefit from Digital Twin technology by speeding up development and commissioning times to new levels of quality and efficiency.Siemens

Additional highlights include:

  • Machine Tool Digitalization solutions that shorten the machine builder’s time-to-market, through Digital Twin technology, where all machine design and operational kinematics are simulated prior to any manufacturing. This development enables substantial savings for the builder and end-user, in the design, build, commissioning, startup and training phases of machine implementation.
  • With SINUMERIK ONE, the first-ever, digital-native CNC, Siemens is driving forward digital transformation in the machine tool industry. The new controller works with software to create the machine controller and the associated Digital Twin from a single engineering system and thus contributes to the total integration of hardware and software. Thanks to its seamless interaction between the virtual and real worlds, including high-performance PLC, motor and drive hardware, SINUMERIK ONE is setting new standards in terms of productivity, performance and digitalization. It’s the future-proof machine controller in the increasingly digital world of manufacturing.
  • With Create MyVirtual Machine for machine tool builders, and Run MyVirtual Machine for machine users, the new CNC platform is provided with software to create the universal concept of the digital twin, powerful hardware and integrated IT security, making SINUMERIK ONE a forward-looking CNC, which is driving digital transformation in the machine tool industry.




More in Technology
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
The FullShop Automated Coolant Management System from 168 Manufacturing monitors and replenishes CNC machine sumps with optimized top-off ratios before the coolant runs low.
168 to Debut Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022
Monitor and replenish all CNC machine sumps before the coolant runs low.
Jul 19th, 2022
Amada
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
Femtosecond laser-integrated module designed for processing versatility.
Jul 19th, 2022
Bison
Versatile and Easy-to Commission Variable Frequency Drive
Adjustable operating speed, flexible mounting options and capability to control most types of motors.
Jul 19th, 2022
Ep16tn
Security Breach: Breaking Down the Silos
How learning from attacks like Stuxnet can reinforce cybersecurity diligence on both the OT and IT fronts.
Jul 18th, 2022
Research engineer Teven Le Scao, who helped create the new artificial intelligence language model called BLOOM, poses for a photo, Monday, July 11, 2022, in New York.
As AI Language Skills Grow, So Do Concerns
"It looks very coherent. But it’s often wrong.”
Jul 18th, 2022
Circor
Houttuin 249.TT Twin Screw Pump
New pump increases speed and flexibility in unloading and transfer applications for fluids.
Jul 15th, 2022
Lora Gateway Both Perspective 01
New Additions to the Arduino Pro Ecosystem
Two new additions to the Arduino Pro ecosystem promise to connect LoRa® devices better than ever.
Jul 15th, 2022
Sager Logo
Sager Electronics Expands Sanyo Denki Product Offering
It includes uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems along with renewable energy inverters.
Jul 15th, 2022
Printronix Industrial Laser Printers Lp654 C Lp844 C 4x6 01
Industrial Grade Color Laser Printers
In addition to standard paper both printers will work on a variety of specialty media.
Jul 14th, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen correcting artillery fire by drone at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes.
In Ukraine War, a Race to Acquire Smarter, Deadlier Drones
The ever more complex electromagnetic cat-and-mouse game makes Ukraine the world's latest crucible of military technology innovation.
Jul 14th, 2022
Online Safety And Security
The Four Security Challenges Manufacturing Has to Overcome
As OT attacks continue to rise, the wait-and-see approach is not an option.
Jul 13th, 2022