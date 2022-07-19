Heidenhain to Launch TNC7 CNC Control at IMTS 2022

A new chapter in shop-floor-centered manufacturing.

Jul 19th, 2022
IEN Staff
Beyond its new look-and-feel, the TNC7 control features high-quality hardware components including a 24-inch full HD touchscreen monitor and an advanced, individually adaptable user interface.
Heidenhain

At IMTS 2022, Heidenhain will enter a new chapter in shop-floor-centered manufacturing by unveiling the new TNC7 in North America (Booth #339449). The CNC control supports users from initial design to final machining, from one-off jobs to serial production, and from simple slots to complex contours. Its control platform lets machine manufacturers adapt the user interface to their machines and offers dynamic development potential for greater functionality.

Along with easy and intuitive operation, users enjoy support from a virtual simulation of the machined part and work envelope. It will be the basis of future control generations from the company.

Beyond its new look-and-feel, the control features high-quality hardware components including a 24-inch full HD touchscreen monitor and an advanced, individually adaptable user interface. Its entire operating concept was redesigned from the ground up.

The interface was designed to help users achieve the best possible result with maximum speed and convenience. Different machining tasks call for individualized work environments, which is why users can adapt screen content through personal favorites and their own home menu for a faster start. Fast-operating speed enables the control to immediately react to data input.

The TNC7 enhances familiar Klartext programming with smart functions and newly developed graphical programming. Users are able to draw contours directly on the touchscreen and convert them into dialog-guided TNC Klartext programming code. Cycles and older contour programs can still be used, including already existing NC programs. A diverse package of functions, intelligent probing cycles, and graphical guidance for determining the position of clamping devices completes the next level of smart programming.

