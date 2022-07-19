Suhner to Feature ECONOmaster Drilling Units at IMTS 2022

The line is ideal for multiple materials such as light metal, wood, composite, plastic and foam.

Jul 19th, 2022
IEN Staff
The ECONOmaster value-priced drilling units from Suhner are suitable for medium-duty production cutting of light metal, wood, composite, foam and plastic materials.
Suhner

Suhner will feature its ECONOmaster line of drilling units at IMTS 2022. Priced under $3500 for the basic unit and in stock for immediate delivery the new line can also be customized to suit the operation.

The line is ideal for multiple materials such as light metal, wood, composite, plastic and foam. 

Because the units are entirely produced at the Suhner factory in Rome, Georgia, response times for delivery and customized construction are minimal. 

The ECONOmaster drilling unit features low power and air consumption, adjustable motor housing, adjustable total stroke up to 4”, hydraulic feed control cylinder, J33 taper spindle end, 0-1/2” drill chuck, electric front & rear position limit switches, belt tensioner and chrome-plated quill. The basic unit weight is 45 lbs.   

Other key features include adjustable feed stroke of ½-3”, 400 lb. thrust at 85 psi, operating pressures to 110 psi, TEFC/IP56 protection, standard 230V/460V, concentricity of .003” TIR, speed ranges to 9600 RPM and an air connection retract/advance of 1/8”-27 NPT.   

ECONOmaster drilling units can be supplied with an adjustable stand, inline vertical configuration and multiple spindle heads for medium-duty production drilling, with many other spindle options and toolholders available. 

For more information, visit https://www.suhner.com/.

