Play with Cobots at IMTS 2022

Absolute Machine Tools (Booth #338519) together with Productive Robotics will exhibit their entire lineup of collaborative robots in the south building at IMTS 2022. To give attendees a better understanding of just how easy it is to use and integrate robots into manufacturing processes, a designated “free play” area will allow attendees to get hands-on experience.

Maximizing the safety, convenience, and productivity provided by collaborative robot (cobot) technology, the four different OB7 cobots in the series are engineered to handle a variety of payloads and sizes while accomplishing simple to complex tasks. In light of the current skills gap and employment shortage, cobots are playing a vital role in manufacturing operations now more than ever since manufacturers are having to think outside the box to maintain productivity.

Fully compliant with ISO 102018-1 industrial robot safety requirements, OB7 cobots can perform operations ranging from machine tending, deburring, applying adhesives, painting, welding, and assembly without the need for expensive space inhibiting fencing to isolate them from human coworkers.

To facilitate application, these cobots are built with a true 7th axis inside the unit’s arm, rather than 6 axes. Most cobots on the market today are built with only 6 axes or include rails or other accessories to claim a seventh axis. The 7th axis on an OB7 is built-in and true and allows the cobot to be positioned at the side of the machine door, so as to not block operator access to the work envelope for changing things like tooling or inserts. Also, this eliminates the need to move the robot and have to re- determine the proper pick or way points again, which saves time and money.

Because OB7 collaborative robots are programmed on a “teach” platform, they require no coding or programming. Any shop personnel can teach the cobot new tasks by simply manually moving the arm of the cobot and dragging and dropping tiles on the control tablet interface. Pre-programmed tiles are also readily available in the OB7 tablet, and custom job functions for complex or repetitive tasks can be created and then labeled and saved for future recall. The OB7’s computer controls all axis joints and components, and network ports are locked to prevent unauthorized access. A rolling stand with integrated casters enhances portability and usability, and an assembly table on the stand provides a work surface for stacking blanks and collecting finished parts, allowing for constant and continuous production of product.

OB7 CNC Packages come equipped with a standard end-effector or end-of-arm single parallel gripper which can be applied in hundreds of production applications. An adapter plate can be added with a second parallel gripper providing for dual gripping for fast finished parts and new material changes. OB7 cobots are also compatible with most end-effectors and end of arm tooling attachments. Users can adjust gripping force, speed, and opening position manually or automatically through the tablet. Collaborative capability can be adjusted to fit specific production situations. When running at safe speeds, no guarding is required. To operate at higher speeds and prevent collisions, an optional laser safety scanner is available that has a 270˚ detection range and maintains a 5 m protection zone and a warning zone of 20 m.

Ongoing software updates enhance cobot connectivity, expedite efficient integration with other equipment, and facilitate real-time status monitoring with email and text alerts. Productive Robotics cobots are made in the U.S.A. allowing users to benefit from fast, reliable technical support and services.

For more information, visit https://absolutemachine.com/product/ob7-cobot/.